Who said what: Cricketers wish Gambhir on 37th birthday

Gautam Gambhir

Indian veteran batsmen Gautam Gambhir celebrates his 37th birthday today.

It was a birthday to remember for him as he scored a match-winning century to help Delhi reach the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Chasing 230 for victory against Haryana, Gambhir took on the opposition bowlers with aplomb and smashed them all around the park. He scored 104 off just 72 deliveries and helped Delhi achieve an extremely easy victory.

Gambhir is currently on a mission to make a comeback to the Indian side and if he keeps coming up with such performances, he could very well do so. He has been an integral part of the Indian Test and limited overs setup for many years and helped India achieve numerous victories over the past decade or so.

He was the top-scorer in the 2007 World T20 final and the 2011 World Cup final, both which India won.

Overall, he has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for the Men in Blue so far with 10000+ runs in all three formats combined. While has an average of 42 in Tests, his average in ODIs is slightly lower, at 39.

The last match he played for India was in a Test in November 2016 against England at Rajkot.

On his 37th birthday, fellow cricketers took to social media platform to convey their wishes.

Many more happy returns of the day @GautamGambhir . Wish you great times ahead. pic.twitter.com/4YnL5CLeim — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2018

Happy birthday @GautamGambhir! Here's to an amazing year ahead! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/dV6uCbjO9w — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 14, 2018

Thanks Rolls Royce. Hope you oiling that bat, Windies are waiting and so are we for your bat to blaze. #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2018

Thanks brother, really appreciate your wishes. God bless u all — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2018

Thanks Bhajji pa. Hope you going well. My best wishes and love to the little angel. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2018

Thanks a lot Phaaji. Very kind of you. My best wishes to you as well. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2018

Thanks a ton everyone for your good wishes. I feel so fortunate that I get so much love and affection from all of you, it’s overwhelming...hugs and love to all #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2018

Happy birthday @GautamGambhir bro. Hope u having a good one — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 14, 2018

Birthday wishes to @GautamGambhir. Have a great day! — R P Singh (@rpsingh) October 14, 2018