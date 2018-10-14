Who said what: Cricketers wish Gambhir on 37th birthday
Indian veteran batsmen Gautam Gambhir celebrates his 37th birthday today.
It was a birthday to remember for him as he scored a match-winning century to help Delhi reach the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Chasing 230 for victory against Haryana, Gambhir took on the opposition bowlers with aplomb and smashed them all around the park. He scored 104 off just 72 deliveries and helped Delhi achieve an extremely easy victory.
Gambhir is currently on a mission to make a comeback to the Indian side and if he keeps coming up with such performances, he could very well do so. He has been an integral part of the Indian Test and limited overs setup for many years and helped India achieve numerous victories over the past decade or so.
He was the top-scorer in the 2007 World T20 final and the 2011 World Cup final, both which India won.
Overall, he has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for the Men in Blue so far with 10000+ runs in all three formats combined. While has an average of 42 in Tests, his average in ODIs is slightly lower, at 39.
The last match he played for India was in a Test in November 2016 against England at Rajkot.
On his 37th birthday, fellow cricketers took to social media platform to convey their wishes.