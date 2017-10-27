Who Said What: Cricketers wish Irfan Pathan on his birthday

The Indian all-rounder turns 33 and wishes kept pouring in from all corners.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Tweets 27 Oct 2017, 15:54 IST

Irfan Pathan last played for India in 2012

With over 300 international wickets and over 2,800 runs, there is little doubt that Irfan Pathan is one of India's most prolific all-rounders. As he turns 33, several current and former teammates took to Twitter to send in their wishes to the all-rounder as he hopes to make it back into the Indian side.

Since breaking into the scene in 2003, Irfan Pathan has had a rollercoaster ride in international cricket. In 2007, he walked away with the Man of the Match award in the World T20 final against Pakistan which India won and he is also the only bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match. In between the many highs came injuries and a dip in form that eventually led to his ouster from the Indian team.

But that was not before he picked up 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs, a feat not many Indian bowlers have been able to achieve, let alone all-rounders and also scored his international century against Pakistan in a Test match.

Even at 33 and having played his last international match five years ago, Irfan Pathan still hasn't given up hope of playing for India again. If he does, he will be looking to add to his tally of 301 wickets and cross the double of 3,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

Here are the wishes that poured in for the all-rounder on his birthday:

Suresh Raina:

May your destiny take you to every single place that you have always dreamt of!! Happy Birthday @IrfanPathan ????????✌️Have an awesome birthday. pic.twitter.com/qLhVf6ZHfH — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 27, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar:

Many, many happy returns of the day, @IrfanPathan! Have a fantastic season. Do well! ???? pic.twitter.com/uHJn318CSt — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2017

VVS Laxman:

Wish you a very happy birthday @IrfanPathan . May you have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/hk6n6SexGO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 27, 2017

Farveez Maharoof:

@IrfanPathan happy birthday bro???? have a good day and year ahead! — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) October 27, 2017

Anil Kumble:

Wishing you a very happy birthday @IrfanPathan ! Have a good one! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 27, 2017

Harbhajan Singh:

May you have a fulfilling & great year ahead. Happy birthday @IrfanPathan! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2017

Manoj Tiwary:

Many many happy returns of the day @IrfanPathan. Have a great year and enjoy your day bro ???? pic.twitter.com/jAyXy7rXBp — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) October 27, 2017

Alan Wilkins:

Irfan, enjoy your birthday today and another healthy and rewarding year ahead! ???? — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) October 27, 2017