Who Said What: Cricketing world hails Fakhar Zaman for his double century
Fakhar Zaman today became the first Pakistani batsman and the eighth overall to hit a double century in One-Day International cricket. In the fourth ODI of the five-match series, which Pakistan lead 3-0, after opting to bat first, the Pakistani openers started expressing themselves from ball one.
Zaman, who was the aggressor while Imam-ul-Haq kept chugging along, reached his double century with a boundary in the 47th over. He finished the innings unbeaten at 210 with 24 boundaries and five maximums to his name. Ul Haq (113) completed his century as well and lost his wicket after adding 304 runs for the first wicket with Zaman, breaking the record of highest opening stand in ODIs.
Pakistan finished the innings after having scored 399 runs, their highest total in ODI cricket.
Here's how the cricketing world reacted to his double century.