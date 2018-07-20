Who Said What: Cricketing world hails Fakhar Zaman for his double century

Fakhar Zaman finished the innings unbeaten at 210 with 24 boundaries and five maximums to his name

Fakhar Zaman today became the first Pakistani batsman and the eighth overall to hit a double century in One-Day International cricket. In the fourth ODI of the five-match series, which Pakistan lead 3-0, after opting to bat first, the Pakistani openers started expressing themselves from ball one.

Zaman, who was the aggressor while Imam-ul-Haq kept chugging along, reached his double century with a boundary in the 47th over. He finished the innings unbeaten at 210 with 24 boundaries and five maximums to his name. Ul Haq (113) completed his century as well and lost his wicket after adding 304 runs for the first wicket with Zaman, breaking the record of highest opening stand in ODIs.

Pakistan finished the innings after having scored 399 runs, their highest total in ODI cricket.

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to his double century.

Umar Akmal

Congratulations team Pakistan n Fakhar zaman for ur double 💯 #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) July 20, 2018

Azhar Ali

Umar Gul

Congrats to @FakharZamanLive on scoring a double 100 and being the 1st Pakistani to score 200 in an ODI👏👏Wishing u more strength n success, keep those runs flowing and making Pakistan proud. #pakvszim — Umar55 (@mdk_gul) July 20, 2018

Ramiz Raja

#Fakhar200 Now we are talking !! Salute and standing ovation 👏👏👏👏 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 20, 2018

Dean Jones

Well done to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score a Double 💯 in ODI. #gun #210



Also to our little dynamo @AasifAli2018 for his first 50! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 20, 2018

Wahab Riaz

Mubarak ho bhai @FakharZamanLive

What an achievement MashaAllah #200 👏👏#PAKvZIM — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 20, 2018

Saeed Ajmal

Well played team Pakistan and Congrats to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score Double 💯 in ODI. — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) July 20, 2018

Mohammad Yousuf

Fakhar Zaman!!!You played a wonderful knock

201* Not Out..👍👏

First Pakistani to score double ton.imam-ul-haq and asif also played well.Pakistan zindabad💚 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) July 20, 2018

Shahid Afridi

Brilliant performance Fakhar Zaman! You're turning into a world-class opener. Richly deserved, champion in the making. #ZIMVPAK — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 20, 2018