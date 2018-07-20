Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who Said What: Cricketing world hails Fakhar Zaman for his double century

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.92K   //    20 Jul 2018, 18:45 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Fakhar Zaman finished the innings unbeaten at 210 with 24 boundaries and five maximums to his name

Fakhar Zaman today became the first Pakistani batsman and the eighth overall to hit a double century in One-Day International cricket. In the fourth ODI of the five-match series, which Pakistan lead 3-0, after opting to bat first, the Pakistani openers started expressing themselves from ball one.

Zaman, who was the aggressor while Imam-ul-Haq kept chugging along, reached his double century with a boundary in the 47th over. He finished the innings unbeaten at 210 with 24 boundaries and five maximums to his name. Ul Haq (113) completed his century as well and lost his wicket after adding 304 runs for the first wicket with Zaman, breaking the record of highest opening stand in ODIs.

Pakistan finished the innings after having scored 399 runs, their highest total in ODI cricket.

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to his double century.

Umar Akmal



Azhar Ali



Umar Gul



Ramiz Raja







Dean Jones




Wahab Riaz





Saeed Ajmal




Mohammad Yousuf



Shahid Afridi


Topics you might be interested in:
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2018 Pakistan Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Fakhar Zaman
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Fakhar inspires another big Pakistan ODI win
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan fourth ODI Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Stats: Batsmen who have scored double century in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Third ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: First ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to secure series win
RELATED STORY
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI, Stats: Records tumble as...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe players threaten to boycott T20 tri-series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us