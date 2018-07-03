Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who Said What: Cricketing world reacts to Aaron Finch's record-breaking 172-run knock

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
403   //    03 Jul 2018, 15:32 IST

CRICKET-AUS-PAK
The 76-ball innings saw him score as many as 16 fours and 10 sixes

In the third match of the T20I series involving Australia, Pakistan and the hosts Zimbabwe, Australia's Aaron Finch's 172-run blitzkrieg blew Zimbabwe away and in the process, the batsman made the highest individual score in T20I cricket, breaking his own record. The 76-ball innings saw him score as many as 16 fours and 10 sixes.

Unfortunately, the opener couldn't score T20I's cricket first double century and was dismissed hit-wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings. Courtesy of the knock, Australia posted 229 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Here's how cricketing world reacted to the knock!

Aaron Finch

"Feeling good. The wicket played better than we thought. It came on well. I knew about the records when I was batting, but a few things went my way today. I took the strike from Short a bit, but that kind of innings for him will also help him. When the wickets get slower and lower, that kind of innings will help. I was captain of the opposition when Gayle got 175, so I remembered that record as well (smiles). The wicket is very good, so we have to bowl well too."


Mohammad Kaif




Damien Fleming



RP Singh



Pat Cummins



Dean Jones


Fawad Ahmed



Kings XI Punjab

Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Australia Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Aaron Finch
Stats: Aaron Finch creates T20I history 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Aussies look to...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I preview: Hosts up against...
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
What Australia need to do to win the Tri-series
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe quartet to miss tri-series amid pay dispute
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beats Zimbabwe in tri-series opener
RELATED STORY
Pakistan ease past depleted Zimbabwe in T20 opener
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Match 1 | Sun, 01 Jul
PAK 182/4 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 108/10 (17.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 74 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PAK 116/10 (19.5 ov)
AUS 117/1 (10.5 ov)
Australia win by 9 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
Match 3 | Today
AUS 229/2 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 129/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia win by 100 runs
AUS VS ZIM live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
ZIM VS PAK preview
Match 5 | Thu, 05 Jul, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Fri, 06 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Final | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us