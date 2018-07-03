Who Said What: Cricketing world reacts to Aaron Finch's record-breaking 172-run knock

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 403 // 03 Jul 2018, 15:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 76-ball innings saw him score as many as 16 fours and 10 sixes

In the third match of the T20I series involving Australia, Pakistan and the hosts Zimbabwe, Australia's Aaron Finch's 172-run blitzkrieg blew Zimbabwe away and in the process, the batsman made the highest individual score in T20I cricket, breaking his own record. The 76-ball innings saw him score as many as 16 fours and 10 sixes.

Unfortunately, the opener couldn't score T20I's cricket first double century and was dismissed hit-wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings. Courtesy of the knock, Australia posted 229 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Here's how cricketing world reacted to the knock!

Aaron Finch

"Feeling good. The wicket played better than we thought. It came on well. I knew about the records when I was batting, but a few things went my way today. I took the strike from Short a bit, but that kind of innings for him will also help him. When the wickets get slower and lower, that kind of innings will help. I was captain of the opposition when Gayle got 175, so I remembered that record as well (smiles). The wicket is very good, so we have to bowl well too."

Mohammad Kaif

Aaron Finch, what exceptional hitting. 172 in a T20 innings , beating his own world record. Simply Wow #ZIMvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2018

Damien Fleming

Must be great to break your own world record 💯

Well done @AaronFinch5 👏

Currently 166 of 73 balls one over to go😲#ZIMvAUS pic.twitter.com/sn79vxQdk9 — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) July 3, 2018

RP Singh

172 off 76 deliveries. @AaronFinch5, what did you eat last night? #ZIMvAUS — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 3, 2018

Pat Cummins

Dean Jones

Oh @AaronFinch5 172 off 76... one of the greatest knocks of all time! And selectors wanted you to bat down the order! Always a true opener..

simply 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#AUSvsZIM — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 3, 2018

I have watched T20 cricket more than most.. even with a weaker attack.. it’s a bloody good effort and pure ball striking. A knock that maybe we might remember in 10 years time. Most T20 innings we forget https://t.co/QxfMlBXT1D — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 3, 2018

Fawad Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab