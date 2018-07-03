Who Said What: Cricketing world reacts to Aaron Finch's record-breaking 172-run knock
In the third match of the T20I series involving Australia, Pakistan and the hosts Zimbabwe, Australia's Aaron Finch's 172-run blitzkrieg blew Zimbabwe away and in the process, the batsman made the highest individual score in T20I cricket, breaking his own record. The 76-ball innings saw him score as many as 16 fours and 10 sixes.
Unfortunately, the opener couldn't score T20I's cricket first double century and was dismissed hit-wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings. Courtesy of the knock, Australia posted 229 runs in their quota of 20 overs.
Here's how cricketing world reacted to the knock!
Aaron Finch
"Feeling good. The wicket played better than we thought. It came on well. I knew about the records when I was batting, but a few things went my way today. I took the strike from Short a bit, but that kind of innings for him will also help him. When the wickets get slower and lower, that kind of innings will help. I was captain of the opposition when Gayle got 175, so I remembered that record as well (smiles). The wicket is very good, so we have to bowl well too."