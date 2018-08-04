Who said What: Cricketing world reacts as India lose thriller against England

Kohli walks back after being dismissed

The England cricket team defeated India by 31 runs in the first Test of the five-match series held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Beginning the day at 110-5, England got the early breakthrough with James Anderson dismissing Dinesh Karthik with an outswinger.

Hardik Pandya provided a few valuable runs along with Virat Kohli, however, the big blow was when Ben Stokes dismissed the Indian captain LBW with an in-swinger. To add salt to the wound, Stokes sent Mohammad Shami back to the pavilion in the very same over.

Pandya continued on after Kohli's wicket and managed to score 31 runs.

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav chipped in with a few runs but in the end, Pandya was dismissed to a beauty by Stokes.

England have now taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test will begin on August 9.

Here is what the players had to say after the match:

Virat Kohli

It was a great game of cricket. Glad to be a part of suck an exciting Test match; there were a couple of moments when we came back. A team like England is relentless, they made us work very hard for our runs. Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward. There is a lot to learn from the lower order in the first innings, Ishant and Umesh got stuck in the middle.

There is no hiding from this game; we need to be positive, relentless. From the team's point of view, my innings in the first innings is right up there, perhaps second after the knock in Adelaide. Had we won it would have been the best. We need to think how to regroup and get back for the next match. Test cricket is my favourite format, there is nothing better than testing yourselves over five days and I hope the fans like it too.

Joe Root

I am thrilled to bits. It has been a fantastic team performance despite the ups and downs the credit must go to the bowling unit. Coming into today, it was going to be stiff challenge and we knew that if we stayed calm throughout, we would give ourselves the best chance to win. This is why Test cricket is this special - it throws up so many things through the day and we did a good job in staying calm.

We made sure we didn't get ahead of ourselves and after three days of fantastic cricket from both sides it gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game. It shows that there is so much more than just skills, runs and wickets when it comes to Test cricket at this level. It is a great time for us and hopefully we can use it going forward. Sam Curran has a great amount of skill; great having him in our side and very exciting and promising cricketer. It is easy to make an emotional decision right now, but we need to sit outside and decide for Lord's depending on the surface.

Sam Curran - Man of the match

I can't take it all at the moment. Obviously when Jimmy took Karthik out first up it gave us a lot of confidence. I just try to take it like another game, but it is quite hard with the Barmy Army chanting out there, but I look to take it all in. I looked to learn from how Virat batted with the tail in the first innings. This is what I always wanted - playing Test cricket with these guys I have grown up watching and I am looking to learn the most I can from them.

Here is how the cricketing world reacted to the match:

What a Test match 🙌 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) August 4, 2018

Such an exciting game this has been! All hopes on Hardik now to take India through. He needs good support from Umesh. #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 4, 2018

So for the critics and the self doubters re Adil Rashid that he should NOT play Test Cricket because he doesn’t play Country 4 Day cricket....

Mmmmmmmm 🤔 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 4, 2018

So near yet so far. Can Yadav and Pandya take India there? Who’s got the clincher for England? #tense#ENGvIND #gottalovetestmatches — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 4, 2018

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!#gottalovetestmatches — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 4, 2018

What a test match @edgbaston yet again! Congrats to the boys! Ridiculous win in the end! @englandcricket 🙌🏼👏🏼 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) August 4, 2018

Now that is Test cricket...loved every minute of it. @englandcricket fought hard throughout this Test. Going to be a tough series #ENDvIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 4, 2018

That is why #Testcricket is the Best #fact 👏🏿 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 4, 2018

Great Test match #ENDvIND Well done @ECB_cricket .... I do feel for @BCCI (Was actually hoping they’d get over the line ) — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 4, 2018

That’s 17 Tests played at Edgbaston by Asian teams. L13 D4 W0 #renglishstronghold — simon hughes (@theanalyst) August 4, 2018

That’s been a fantastic 3 days & 1 session .. Loved every single minute .. 2 teams giving it everything .. hope we have 4 more Tests exactly the same .. A Great 4 day Test Match !!! #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 4, 2018

Interesting stat .. no Asia team has ever won a Test at Edgbaston — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) August 4, 2018

I've been so caught up in this I forgot to ask for more #PoliteEnquiries! Please send them in asap for @GeorgeDobell1 and @NagrajGollapudi. Come and join the party! #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 4, 2018

What a game that was! Well done @englandcricket ! — Ajmal Shahzad (@AJShahzad) August 4, 2018

What a fabulous test match ,gripping from start to finish well done England 👍🏻 — Phil Tufnell (@philtufnell) August 4, 2018