Who Said What: Cricketing world wishes Sourav Ganguly on his 46th birthday
823 // 08 Jul 2018, 15:21 IST
Former Indian captain and the one who is credited with making the Men in Blue a force to reckon with, Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 46th birthday today. Ganguly took over the reins of the Indian cricket team after a turbulent period and took them to unforeseeable heights.
India played a fearless brand of cricket under the southpaw and made it to the final of 2003 World Cup, defying all odds. Ganguly played a major role in developing some of the biggest names in Indian Cricket which includes the likes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.
Here's how the cricketing world wished Dada on his 46th birthday.