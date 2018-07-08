Who Said What: Cricketing world wishes Sourav Ganguly on his 46th birthday

Ganguly played a major role in developing some of the biggest names in Indian Cricket

Former Indian captain and the one who is credited with making the Men in Blue a force to reckon with, Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 46th birthday today. Ganguly took over the reins of the Indian cricket team after a turbulent period and took them to unforeseeable heights.

India played a fearless brand of cricket under the southpaw and made it to the final of 2003 World Cup, defying all odds. Ganguly played a major role in developing some of the biggest names in Indian Cricket which includes the likes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

Here's how the cricketing world wished Dada on his 46th birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar

দাদা - আপনার জন্মদিন সুখ আর ভালোবাসায় ভরে উঠুক ।। Wish you a year full of দাদাগিরি, @SGanguly99 😜 pic.twitter.com/xDzE2N3NOS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2018

Harbhajan Singh

Happy birthday tiger @SGanguly99 wishing you all the happiness 🙏🤗 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2018

Suresh Raina

Wish you a very happy birthday dada @SGanguly99, may god bless you with all the success & happiness! #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2018

Pragyan Ojha

Wishing you a very happy birthday and best of health dada! @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/z4t4eoO0If — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2018

RP Singh

One of the first daring personalities in the world of cricket, who took the Indian Team to great heights agression and passion for the game and my 1st Indian Captain who I played under. Happy Birthday, @SGanguly99! #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ykp6Ss4gAY — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 8, 2018

VVS Laxman

Wish you a very very happy birthday @SGanguly99 .May you enjoy an abundance of good food, wonderful conversations and love of people around #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/u6QPadqha9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2018

Virender Sehwag

Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track

Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended)

Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out

Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching

To a wonderful man,

#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ytk8zaGTcy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders

Have a great one, Dada! 🎉

Wishing @SGanguly99, the president of @CabCricket and the first leader of the #Knights, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/tWo93BVQ1j — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 8, 2018

Mohammad Kaif

Happy Birthday to one of the most inspiring man, the man who changed the face and attitude of Indian Cricket. Aise bhi koi chadhta hai kya @SGanguly99 dada !#HappyBirthdayDada , have a great life ahead pic.twitter.com/KjiggQcAuS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2018

Hemang Badani