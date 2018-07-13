Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who said What: Mohammed Kaif retires from international cricket

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.18K   //    13 Jul 2018, 19:48 IST

Mumbai Sports And Fitness

16 years after leading India to one of their most memorable victories ever against England at the Natwest Series final in 2002, Mohammed Kaif announced his retirement from international cricket.

His knock of 87* in the final of the series against England at Lords will be etched in the memories of Indian fans for years to come.

He announced his retirement by sending an email to Amitabh Chaudhary, who is the BCCI Acting Secretary.

"I'm writing to you today to announce my retirement from all forms of first-class cricket".

"I am retiring today as it's been 16 years since the historic NatWest Trophy win in which I was glad to play my part, and I'd like to remember that as I bow out".

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have worn the India cap, and to have gone on to play 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, and for several other moments," he added in the email.

He last played an international match with the Indian cricket team in 2006. However, he continued to play first-class cricket for Chattisgarh until last year and was the captain of the side.

He played a total of 125 ODIs for India and scored 2753 runs at an average of slightly above 30. He played 13 Tests as well.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the news of his retirement:



India National Cricket Team Mohammad Kaif
