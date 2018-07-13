Who said What: Mohammed Kaif retires from international cricket

16 years after leading India to one of their most memorable victories ever against England at the Natwest Series final in 2002, Mohammed Kaif announced his retirement from international cricket.

His knock of 87* in the final of the series against England at Lords will be etched in the memories of Indian fans for years to come.

He announced his retirement by sending an email to Amitabh Chaudhary, who is the BCCI Acting Secretary.

"I'm writing to you today to announce my retirement from all forms of first-class cricket".

"I am retiring today as it's been 16 years since the historic NatWest Trophy win in which I was glad to play my part, and I'd like to remember that as I bow out".

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have worn the India cap, and to have gone on to play 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, and for several other moments," he added in the email.

He last played an international match with the Indian cricket team in 2006. However, he continued to play first-class cricket for Chattisgarh until last year and was the captain of the side.

He played a total of 125 ODIs for India and scored 2753 runs at an average of slightly above 30. He played 13 Tests as well.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the news of his retirement:

Just like timing your catches to perfection, timed the retirement perfectly @MohammadKaif . 16 years to the day we conquered Lord's and won the NatWest Trophy. Wish you a very happy and satisfying retired life. pic.twitter.com/Ls7rdqNvdG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2018

You've chosen the best day to announce your retirement, @MohammadKaif. Those memories are still fresh in our minds. May Lord bless you with more and more success, just like the one at Lord's back in 2002. My best wishes to you always. pic.twitter.com/4vMeVKjyfy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2018

Well done bhaisaab on a superb career..always enjoyed ur company on and off the field...wish u even better 2nd innings..@MohammadKaif — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 13, 2018

A great day to hang up your boots as the Indian won the historic NatWest series on this day. It was a pleasure for me and other team mates to play under your captaincy for Uttar Pradesh. Congratulations on a glittering career @MohammadKaif. pic.twitter.com/LnOXe4mjAV — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 13, 2018

Well done on ur career bhaisaab @MohammadKaif you were the one who changed the mind set of the fielding in Indian cricket.even though I would have liked u to stay slightly behind on d 30yard circle bT I knew u had d best intention;) Wish you all d luck for ur future endeavours — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 13, 2018

13-07-02 a new era of Indian power cricket began.

13-07-18 the hero of that game retires.

Thanks @MohammadKaif for being a great friend and a loyal lover of this game which connects us all.

Wishing you all the happiness and success in life ahead.

Good luck.

Bhai shab 😘 pic.twitter.com/UvQke0lYam — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 13, 2018