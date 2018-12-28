Who Said What: MS Dhoni to Sunil Gavaskar on N Srinivasan

MS Dhoni received the first copy of the book from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Numerous stars of Indian cricket descended into the Kalaivanar Arangam on Chennai for the launch of a very special book on former BCCI President N Srinivasan. Recognising the veteran administrator's services to India Cements and Indian Cricket, plenty of iconic players convened to commemorate his 50-year journey the field of administration.

The book, titled 'Defying The Paradigm', reflects the tireless contribution of N Srinivasan to India Cements and Indian cricket administration. Released by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Indian captain MS Dhoni received the first copy.

Apart from Dhoni, legendary cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Rahul Dravid also spoke at the gathering before receiving copies of the book. Here's how the icons of Indian cricket extolled high praise on Srinivasan's eventful stint in the field of cricket administration.

Sunil Gavaskar: What an honour this is to come here to celebrate fifty years of respected N Srinivasan's contribution to cement industry and Indian sport and Indian cricket in particular. I started my professional career way back in 1971 - I am talking about me being employed with the associated cement companies - cricket was never a profession in those days. It is now a thriving profession, thanks to Mr Srinivasan and the other board members.

(Plenty of) schemes have been started under N Srinivasan. Particularly, the former players have been given benefits. The former players are also getting a monthly pension. The former players, who have sadly passed away, their widows keep getting the monthly pensions. It does not happen in any other sport. That's all thanks to the efforts of Mr Srinivasan who as Treasurer and then President of BCCI urged the board members to look upon the recognise the efforts and services of cricketing fraternity. Thank you so much for having done that.

Kapil Dev: I met Mr Srinivasan 20 years back or maybe little more. I had almost finished my career - why did you come so late? (refers to Srinivasan on the dias). We played cricket at the very highest level. But we never had a person like you who could administrate us when we were playing cricket.

You were the one who made impact in the cricketing world. I can say proudly we used to wish our salaries would be like Australian or English players. Today, all Australian, England and South African players are saying - can we have a salary like Indian players? Without any doubt, no body will look after their sports people the way you have looked after (cricketers). Today, any cricketer who played for India will say that this gentleman (N Srinivasan) made our lives.

Rahul Dravid: It's indeed an honour and privilege to be here. I would like to speak a few things which would signify the man that N Srinivasan was for me. I joined India Cements in 1994. Mr Srinivasan would come to watch our league matches at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. Not only would he come, what amazed me was his knowledge. At the end of a long day, we would come back to the dressing room and having a conversation.

Mr Srinivasan would join the conversation and what amazed me in those early years was his knowledge about league cricket. He would follow the scores. He would also know the scores of what was happening in other league games and how that would affect us in the table. Srinivasan's achievements with BCCI and ICC have been encapsulated here. But for me the core of everything that has happened comes back to his love and passion for cricket.

MS Dhoni: I would talk more about my interaction with Mr Srinivasan and the company. The first interaction was during a Test match when he became the Treasurer. He came in during a break and enquired about the payment. One of our cricketers said, 'if we are lucky we will get it after four months'. Srinivasan looked around and said (to his trusted aide) - 'why is it that they have to wait four months for their payment'. It was looked (into) after that.

A lot of know Srinivasan as a great administrator and his passion for cricket. He started with lawn tennis. The company supported different sports. (He has keen interest in) ball badminton, table tennis, chess and cricket of course. He also loves to play golf.

I got to learn a lot out of him. The interactions have been very friendly because I was with CSK for the longest time. Whenever CSK was going through a rough phase, a lot of interactions were about how we don't mind the opposition winning the game. We don't want to lose the game. He is someone who has played it very hard but very fair. With Srini sir, it was a very special bonding.

