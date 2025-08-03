Who said what- Top 5 expert reactions to Akash Deep's superb 66 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Dinesh Karthik

The fifth Test between India and England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has reached its climax. The fourth day of the Oval Test promises to be an exciting one with the hosts needing 324 runs to wrap up a series win by a margin of 3-1. The visitors, on the other hand, need nine wickets to level things.One of the stars for India with the bat on day three was nightwatchman Akash Deep. Batting at number four, he scored 66 from 94 balls, including 12 boundaries. He added 107 runs for the third wicket with Yashasvi Jasiwal and put the English bowlers at bay during the first session of day three.His innings earned him praise from the cricket community. Here is a look at the top five expert reactions to Akash Deep's gritty knock of 66 on the third day of the Oval Test between India and England:#1 Dinesh KarthikThe former Indian keeper-batter is known for his sharp analysis of the game. He was in awe of Akash Deep's heroics with the bat on the third day of the fifth Test. He made the following observations on Cricbuzz (2.55):&quot;What Akash Deep did today is quite phenomenol. He scored 66 runs from 94 balls. That is what the scoreboard says. The effect that it would have mentally on England. They had only three pacers and they bowled a lot of their top two pacers i.e. Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, primarily to Akash Deep.&quot;He further added (3.25):&quot;When the wicket was fresh and crisp in the morning, majority of the batting was done by one Mr. Akash Deep who actually applied himself and I feel having been part of a few teams, when the lower order bats, it shows the determination of the team and its fighting spirt&quot;.Indeed, the way Akash Deep batted frustrated the English bowlers and eventually tired them out during the day.#2 Murali Kartik:The former left-hand spinner was impressed with the knock played by Akash Deep. He stated on Cricbuzz as under (4.36):&quot;Akash Deep batted for 20-25 minutes as a night-wtachman on day 2. He played his role as a night-watchman very well surviving the last few moments of day 2. But today he was impressive with his attacking batting. The most irritating thing for an opponent is if the night-watchman bats for long period of time and affects the morale of the team.&quot;He further added (5.20):&quot;What Akash Deep has done in this match is the key. The most importanat thing is if the opponent is one bowler short and the others cannot dismiss a night watchman, the same affects the opponent mentally . Akash Deep's knock was one of the key moments of day three.&quot;England were a bowler short with the injury to Chris Woakes. However, Akash Deep played the remaining pacers with ease and contributed to India's score of 396 in the second innings.#3 Varun Aaron:Varun Aaron is one of the young former cricketers to have taken up commentary post his retirement from international cricket. He was on-air when Akash Deep, as a nightwatchman, frustrated the English bowlers with his batting. He expressed his views as under (via HT):&quot;100%, the Night Watchman has done overtime and he has been paid in the form of a 50. The biggest payday when it comes to Akash Deep in his batting career was a Test 50. This is as big as a batsman scoring a triple hundred. The way Test teams celebrate their tail-enders’ 50s is second to none.”Akash Deep's knock was no less than a century for his team. He scored crucial runs when it mattered the most for India and guided his team to a respectable total in the third innings of the Test.#4 Ravichandran AshwinAshwin was a match-winner with the ball on during his playing days. He is now known to provide his frank views on his YouTube channel AshKiBaat. He praised Akash Deep as under (2.15):&quot; We have to praise Akash Deep. The start he gave actually killed England's confidence to bowl India out.&quot;He further added (4.29):&quot; He has raw batting talent. Even in the Brisbane Test, he saved us from following on. He has got a solid defence and can really strike the mean ball. He is a lovely off-side player. He doesnt have a problem against the short ball.&quot;Akash Deep has proved his worth with the bat in Australia and England and adds a cushion of safety lower down the order for Team India with the bat.#5 Aakash ChopraThe former Indian opener is well known for expressing his views on his YouTube channel, Aakashvani. During his analysis of the third day's play, he praised Akash Deep as under (0.01):&quot;He is not a night watchman. He played the role of a very important man. His heroics with the bat are worth a mention.&quot;He further added (2.35):&quot;Akash Deep is no mug with the bat.He batted really well scoring above 60 runs. Some of his shots were impressive at the end. Standing on the crease and the shots he played deserve a special mention. &quot;Akash Deep smashed 12 boundaries in his innings, and some of the shots he played were pleasing to the eye.