Who Said What: World reacts as the match between India and Afghanistan ends up in a tie

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 213 // 26 Sep 2018, 01:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Even before the first ball was bowled the dead rubber grabbed a lot of attention as MS Dhoni was captaining the Indian side. With this match, Dhoni became the third batsman after Ricky Ponting and Stephen Flemming to captain in 200 ODis.

In the first innings, Afghanistan's batting was led by Mohammad Shahzad's century. At one point, he was scoring most of Afghanistan's runs as the other four batsmen in the top 5 failed miserably. After Shahzad got out, Mohammad Nabi took over the innings and helped his side post a total of 252 with a 56-ball 64.

India got off to a great start in the chase as openers KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu put together 110 runs for the first wicket. But soon after reaching their respective half-centuries both the batsmen got out. After adding 15 runs for the third wicket with Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni was wrongly given out leg before wicket but had to walk back to the pavilion as Rahul wasted India's only review.

Manish Pandey who joined Karthik in the middle after Dhoni's dismissal did not trouble the bowlers much as he edged one to the keeper. Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav did well to take India past 200 without losing another wicket but the two batsmen out in quick succession unluckily. While Jadhav got out after a deflection off Mujeeb's hand hit the wickets at the non-striker's end, Dinesh Karthik had to walk back to the dugout as an outcome of a huge umpiring blunder.

The two quick wickets meant that two new batsmen - Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar - were in the middle. After adding 21 runs for the eighth wicket, Chahar was bowled, and Kuldeep Yadav joined Jadeja in the middle with 27 runs needed to win.

When India needed 13 runs from last two overs, Kuldeep drove one to extra cover but was run out trying to get the third run. Off the fifth ball of the penultimate over, Siddarth Kaul too got run out trying to steal a quick single. Even after losing two wickets, India got 6 runs off the over and needed 7 runs to win from the last over.

The last over was bowled by Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan and luckily for India Ravindra Jadeja was on strike for India. After refusing a single off the first ball, Jadeja followed it up with a four. With three runs needed off four-balls, Jadeja started off the block for two runs but had to settle for just one.

Khaleel Ahmed ran a close single off the fourth ball of the over levelling the scores. Jadeja could not finish it off for India as he hit one straight to the only fielder in the outfield and the match ended in a tie. While it was an eighth tie for India in ODIs, it was a first for Afghanistan.

MS Dhoni:

Afghanistan's cricket has improved a lot. The way they have continued from the start of the Asia Cup, it is commendable, and we have enjoyed it. It is one country that has risen through the ranks very well. The wicket slowed down later, but they bowled extremely well throughout the game. I wouldn't say we went wrong in the chase. To start off, it was like a handicap in golf. We didn't go with a full-strength side. We didn't hit the back of a length area, and we gave away too much initially with the ball. The wicket slowed down over the course of the game, so someone should have continued with the bat. There were a couple of run-outs, and a few things we can't talk about unless you want to get fined for it. It's good that it's a tie, but they played well.

Asghar Afghan:

Today the wicket was a good one for us. Shahzad played well and very positive cricket. Their opening partnership was good, and our spinners did an equally good job. When you tie a match with a side like India, it's just like a win. Such tough games are good for the fans as well. Every time we have asked him, Shahzad does that. Again, I give him a lot of credit for his knock. Thank you very much.

Mohammad Shahzad, Man of the match:

I'm not very happy, we have slogged for 6 hours at the ground without result, but I am happy with the performance of the team. We have a flight tomorrow, so I thought of playing my game freely. I am feeling proud because I have played an innings like this against the best side in Asia. I haven't played well throughout the tournament, but I am happy that I played well in this one.

VVS Laxman:

This must be a special day for @ACBofficials . Securing a tie against Team India is a monumental achievement and every Afghanistan player can be very proud of their grit and fight. There is something special in this Afghanistan team, have been most impressivein Asia Cup #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

Couldn't have asked for a better match. Jadeja takes India as close as possible but in all fairness, Afghanistan deserved that tie — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2018

For all of Afghanistan's pluck, India must ask why a gettable total became so difficult to surpass. Even with the umpiring calls, should still have crossed the line. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2018

Virender Sehwag:

Couldn't have asked for a better match. Jadeja takes India as close as possible but in all fairness, Afghanistan deserved that tie — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2018

Shahid Afridi:

Such a great game of cricket 🏏 !! An outstanding performance by team Afghanistan 🇦🇫 @ACBofficials against the world class indian team !! @MShahzad077 a well deserved 💯 !! https://t.co/CEIZ1MHJuz — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 25, 2018

Hemang Badani:

What a disappointment that Afghanistan are not in the finals of this tournament. Fair to say the two best sides of this tournament competed hard and gave us all a nail bitting thriller. #INDvAFG — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 25, 2018

Deep Dasgupta:

I'm convinced, to be an Afghanistan cricket fan, you've got to have nerves of steel. Another humdinger but the day belongs to my dear friend @MShahzad077 , well played and keep entertaining buddy #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 25, 2018

Mohammad Kaif:

Afghanistan deserved this. A tie but in all fairness they have played unbelievably well and are a force to reckon with. Afghanistan must be very proud , they have some real winners #IndvAfg — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 25, 2018

Rahul Sharma:

Other interesting tweets from the match:

one of the greatest moment in asia cup history, afghanistan didn't let India win #indvafg pic.twitter.com/iyWO9gfKZB — Ali (@AleyFarooqq) September 25, 2018

one of the greatest moment in asia cup history, afghanistan didn't let India win #indvafg pic.twitter.com/iyWO9gfKZB — Ali (@AleyFarooqq) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan, the most compelling team in world cricket, tie with India. 10 years ago Afghanistan were playing with Japan and Botswana. — Tim (@timwig) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan have been a thick edge here or there away from beating Pakistan, Bangladesh & India in the space of five days. If there was any more doubt this Asia Cup has proven that Afghanistan well & truly belong at this level. #AFGvIND #AsiaCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 25, 2018

What a superb performance from Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. They could have won all 5 matches:

Smashed Sri Lanka by 91 runs

Thrashed Bangladesh by 136 runs

Narrowly lost to Pakistan by 3 wickets (3 balls left)

Lost to Bangladesh by 3 runs

Tied with India#AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan's journey in this series has been like a CA student's journey. Getting very close in every attempt but not clearing it. #INDvAFG — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 25, 2018

All credit to Afghanistan for what they have done in this tournament. Could have won all 5 games. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan made the Asia Cup even hotter than it was in the UAE #IndvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 25, 2018

Man of the Match do Khaleel ko #INDvAFG — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 25, 2018

Very good attempt kuldeep but bat got stuck. Hard luck — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 25, 2018

India in this Asia Cup:



Thriller vs HK

Thrashed Pak

Thrashed Ban

Thrashed Pak

Thriller vs Afg — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 25, 2018

What incredible calls with the bowling changes, Afghanistan is taking its defence deep, pulling off a Dhoni here - saving the best bowlers for the very end.#IndvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 25, 2018

this is Afghanistan's tournament #AsiaCup2018 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 25, 2018

Never Ever use DRS just for the sake of it! @klrahul11 & @BCCI have learnt it the hard way!#AsiaCup #INDvAFG — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan cricket is unbelievable in every conceivable way #IndvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 25, 2018

This is a shit umpiring show. You can have X reviews but it won't raise the standard of umpiring. #AsiaCup2018



Also, STOP using reviews as gambles. Keep them for howlers — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 25, 2018

Hopefully some sort of lesson will be learnt in future. DRS can be the difference in close games. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 25, 2018

DK can blame himself for eating up that review for Rahul - could’ve been used for both MS and himself #IndvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 25, 2018

India won't mind. This is better to have now than later. Also, it means little for many since half of these players won't play in final. DK played well so did Rayudu. A bad umpiring call can't change anything going into final, imo https://t.co/Pb0Xg6w48f — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 25, 2018