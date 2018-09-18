Who said what: World reacts as Afghanistan punch Sri Lanka out of the 2018 Asia Cup with a 91-run win

Afghanistan and Bangladesh made it to the Super 4s

Sri Lanka played in the opening game of the tournament against Bangladesh and were thoroughly outplayed by 137 runs. After the huge loss in the opening encounter, the only chance that the island nation had was to beat Afghanistan, but the Afghan cricketers had completely different plans.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan put on a decent total of 249 in 50 overs. The man of the match, Rahmat Shah, who scored 72 runs was aided by useful contributions from other batsmen and they set a target of 250 in front of Sri Lanka to stay alive in the tournament.

Sri Lanka, who had a poor outing with the bat in the opening match, did not show any improvement in their second match too. Upul Tharanga with his 64-ball 36 was the highest scorer during the chase. The poor running between the wickets added salt to the wounds created by the abysmal display of batting.

The Afghan spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi strangled the Lankan batting with two wickets each and helped their side win the match by 91 runs. As a result of the huge win, Afghanistan and Bangladesh make it to the super fours and Sri Lanka head back home without playing a single match against India and Pakistan.

Angelo Mathews, Sri Lankan captain:

It was a shocking performance by the whole team. Even in the first game, we could not breach 150 but congratulations to Afghanistan. They outplayed us in all the three departments. The whole batting line-up let us down in both the matches.

Chasing 250, bowlers did their part in the first game as well as in this game. We were off to a bad start while batting but we repaired a little bit for the second wicket. We once again lost our way in the middle overs and we didn't have answers.

I thought the bowlers did well, in fielding we were better than the last game. It was just the batting unit to be blamed. It is shocking. We played better cricket against South Africa towards the latter part of the series.

It is very disappointing to see how the boys went about things, in the first game as well as in this game. We repeated the mistakes, we just couldn't handle pressure and we were nowhere near our good performance. Handling pressures was crucial, failing to cross 150 in both the matches (sic) is very shocking and disappointing.

Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan captain:

Very important game because Sri Lanka lost their first game. Credit to our batsmen, our openers, they played very well. Every batsman executed plans. Yesterday we spoke about partnerships. Very important thing for us.

Credit to our fielders who fielded very well. We want to win, show our abilities and talent. When you want to play cricket just for winning, shows positive intent. We'll see (about winning the Asia Cup). If we give good target on board, our spinners are bowling well. Nowadays our spinners are famous around the world. Want to thank the crowd.

Mohammad Nabi:

Really pleased the way we work hard from along time as full members learning every day towards success.superb show by our top orders batters. First win from Sri lanka #AsiaCup2108 @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/TwqkJ92Ey5 — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) September 17, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

Oh Sri Lanka! Finding ways of getting out and slipping from promising situations. You have to be better than this. With such a heritage, there have to be enough good players around. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2018

So much admiration for what Afghanistan are doing. They controlled this game from the beginning. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2018

Virender Sehwag:

So Afghanistan ensure #IndvsSL se Aazaadi for the time being atleast by qualifying for the Super 4. A day of so much joy for the people in Afghanistan. Congratulations and enjoy @ACBofficials — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2018

Aakash Chopra:

The real story of today’s game was Afghanistan’s batting. Whenever they’ll manage 250, they’ll put most teams under pressure...including teams like India and Pakistan. #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 17, 2018

Aftab Alam:

Congratulations to everyone brilliant team work by blue tigers Afghanistan 🇦🇫 mubarak tollo hewadwalo ta — Aftab Alam 55 (@aftabalam55786) September 17, 2018

Mohammad Kaif:

Massive win for @ACBofficials , beating Sri Lanka. Their inspirational rise as a Cricketing nation continues. #AFGvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 17, 2018

VVS Laxman:

Outstanding performance by @ACBofficials to defeat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and qualify for the Super 4. The more they play, the better they keep getting. Many congratulations to the Afghan boys. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2018

Dean Jones:

Well played @ACBofficials 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Sri Lanka have some serious thinking to do before next years World Cup! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) September 17, 2018

Shafiq Stanikzai:

Ayaz Menon:

Mass suicide by Sri Lanka: poorly thought out run chase, unforgivable run outs, terrible strokes. Nothing to take away from Afghanistan though. Grit in batting and marvellous bowling #AsiaCup — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 17, 2018

Karim Sadiq:

Congratulations blue 🐅 for beating world champion Sri Lanka good team work continue ur journey @MohammadNabi007 pic.twitter.com/h4vz1y5ptz — KARIM SADIQ (@karimkhansadiq) September 17, 2018

Gaurav Sethi:

Who taught these Lankans to run, Pujara?#SLvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 17, 2018

How long before ODI results with Sri Lanka will ignore the opposition and read as: Sri Lanka defeated Sri Lanka #SLvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 17, 2018

Sri Lanka are a walking mess.



Afghanistan are the real deal. — Afghadennistan (@DennisCricket_) September 17, 2018

I want Nepal's Match against Srilanka at the moment !!#AsiaCup2108 #SLvAFG — Sandip Poudel Pietersen (@PietersenSandip) September 17, 2018

Not sure whether Sri Lanka placed in tough group or Afghanistan placed in easier group. #SLvAFG — Usman Khan Shinwari (@UsmanKhShinwari) September 17, 2018

One point to Note- Sri Lankan players do not play in the IPL and hence may not have tactical game plans against such high quality mystery spinners. #SLvAfg — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 17, 2018

1.Indian and Pakistani fans for the match at 19th September.



2.Indian and Pakistani fans after Srilanka's elimination today😂😂#SLvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/tie0B3sUM9 — Maria🏴 (@Pelwa_mat_jaiyo) September 17, 2018

Sri Lanka out of #AsiaCup2018 even before India featured in a game. This is the first edition of Asia Cup for Sri Lanka without a game against India or Pakistan. #AsiaCup — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 17, 2018

Feel sad for genuine SriLankan Fans & their old cricketers. SriLanka had such a great history and I don't see them climbing up the ladder again soon...#SLvAFG #AsiaCup — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 17, 2018

Can Sri Lanka pull off an upset today? Very tough, but not impossible. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 17, 2018

The umpiring in #AsiaCup is the only thing worse than Sri Lanka's batting. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 17, 2018