Who said what: World reacts as India score 285 against Hong Kong even after Shikhar Dhawan's century

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.43K // 18 Sep 2018, 21:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In the first match of their Asia Cup title defence, India were asked to bat first by Hong Kong. For this match, Khaleel Ahmed made his debut for India making him the 222nd player to represent India in ODIs. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma opened the innings with his deputy Shikhar Dhawan. After a 45-run partnership, the right handed opener departed as a result of a miscued shot.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan was determined to score big and started to build a partnership with Ambati Rayudu. The two batsmen put together a 116-run partnership for the second wicket before Rayudu departed after making a 70-ball 60. Next, it was Dinesh Karthik's turn to bat with Dhawan. Dhawan and Karthik put together a 81-run partnership but Dhawan got out for a 120-ball 127 while he was trying to up the ante in the death overs.

After the centurion's departure, India never recovered. MS Dhoni and Karthik quickly followed the opener to the pavilion as three wickets fell in three overs for just 8 runs. India could not capitalise in the last ten overs as they scored just 48 runs for the loss of five wickets. Kedar Jadhav tried his best but could not do much as he lacked supported at the other end and India managed to post a total of 285 at the end of 50 overs.

Also read: Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed makes his debut for India against Hong Kong

Ambati Rayudu:

Rayudu who is back in the Indian side after nearly two years spoke about his knock today and said "I was happy because I could spend some time in the middle. It was a really slow wicket and you need to really apply yourself there due to the slowness of the surface. It was a challenge." He also spoke about tomorrow's encounter between India and Pakistan "To be really honest, we haven't thought about that and are just focusing on today's game. Need to bowl and field well now." He concluded by agreeing the fact this tournament is an opportunity for him to play more for India: "Yes, the last few years haven't been great due to injuries and other reasons, and I was out of the team. Good to be back and contribute."

Ayaz Menon:

Must say Hong Kong have been impressive in restricting India within 300 and also picking up 7 wickets. No stage fright or getting intimidated by more powerful opponents — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 18, 2018

Harbhajan Singh:

Gabbar is back!.. well played jatta @SDhawan25 💯 Hoping to see the good form for tomorrow! Keep it up! #INDvHK #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 18, 2018

Tim Cutler:

Obviously Hong Kong back their bowling attack to restrict the Indian innings to under 300 and back their batting. Who knows whether we'll get them or not, but damn proud of the lads. #AsiaCup2018 #INDvHK #HKproud | @CricketHK https://t.co/QOzT8XHCyU — Tim Cutler (@timcutler) September 18, 2018

Stat Mania:

Fewest innings to 14th ODI 100...

84 - Hashim Amla

98 - David Warner

103 - Virat Kohli

105 - Shikhar Dhawan

131 - AB de Villiers#IndvHK#AsiaCup #AsiaCup2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 18, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan now 7th Indian to score the 14th ODI in UAE.

Last one before Dhawan to do so - Sachin Tendulkar 101 vs SL at Sharjah on 20 Oct 2000 - nearly 18 years ago!#IndvHK#AsiaCup #AsiaCup2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 18, 2018

Most centuries by Indian left-handed batsmen in ODIs:



22 - Sourav Ganguly

14 - Yuvraj Singh, SHIKHAR DHAWAN*

11 - Gautam Gambhir #INDvHK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 18, 2018

India 285/7 in 50 overs...

Last five overs: 29/2 with one six

last 10 overs: 48/5 in 1 four, 1 six#IndvHK#AsiaCup #AsiaCup2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 18, 2018

The only Mumbai born player in this match, Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah has the best bowling figures of 3/39 (9 ov) so far in the match!#IndvHK#AsiaCup #AsiaCup2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 18, 2018

Some interesting tweets:

This kid is superstar. Best moment in whole inning. #IndvHK pic.twitter.com/KudsNAVqeK — Rohit Patil (@imRohit_18) September 18, 2018

Imagine what would have been our score if dhawan had got out earlier😐#INDvHK — Aswath (@Aswathvj) September 18, 2018

This is a nothing game. MSD's test is tomorrow. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 18, 2018

India 50 short but will hope the bowlers ensure there is no upset — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 18, 2018

Good to see some things haven't changed with the Indian batting since England:



Still top heavy.#INDvHK — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 18, 2018

Waited so long for my first #INDvHK tweet, almost as long as Shikhar Dhawan has for big runs. — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 18, 2018