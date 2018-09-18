Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed makes his debut for India against Hong Kong
In India's first match in the 2018 Asia Cup, they lost the toss and were sent in to bat first by Hong Kong. While India might not miss Virat Kohli much in the match against Hong Kong, they have a new player making his debut for the team.
20-year-old Khaleed Ahmed was handed his cap before the match and he became the 222nd player to represent India in ODIs.
Post-toss remarks from the captains:
Rohit Sharma: Getting used to the conditions as quickly as possible. We are ready for that. Asia Cup has a long history over the years and it's a competitive tournament. You got to put your best foot forward. A lot of guys are playing for the first time in this part of the world. It's exciting for them and me as well.
It has been one of the areas of concern over the years. Our batting has dominated but our bowling has come a long way in the last few years. I am quite excited for our middle order and it's a challenge for all of us to bat and score in such conditions.
Anshuman Rath: We want to get out there as bowling is our strength and we want to show our skills. I think the way we batted against Pakistan was inexcusable, we want to rectify that. It's never easy to bowl against them but bowling is our strength and we'll look to go out there with a smile. There's a bit of grass so chasing is easier under the lights.
Playing XIs:
India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hong Kong's playing XI: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath(c), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed