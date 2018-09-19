Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: World reacts as India bowl out Pakistan for just 162

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
1.13K   //    19 Sep 2018, 21:01 IST

After being asked to bowl by Pakistan, India got off to a great start as opening bowling Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were at their best. While Bumrah started his bowling with two maidens, Bhuvi picked up a wicket in each in his second and third overs.

Following the departure of the openers, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik put on a 82-run partnership for the third wicket but things fell apart quickly for Pakistan after Kuldeep Yadav took Babar Azam's wicket. After the fall of the third wicket, India kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

The Indian fielding unit which was lacklustre throughout the day also stepped and that resulted in two more wickets. While Manish Pandey took an exceptional catch to get rid of Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed off Kedhar Jadhav's bowling, Jadhav sent Pakistan's highest scorer Shoaib Malik to the pavilion with a direct hit.

Kedar Jadhav, who came to bowl after Pandya's exit from the field due to injury, took three wickets for just 23 runs in 9 overs. As a result, wickets kept on falling apart from a little resistance from Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir who scored 37 runs for the eighth wicket. In the end, Bumrah and Bhuvi wrapped up the tail with three wickets falling in three overs and Pakistan set India a target of 163.

Kedar Jadhav: 

I have already taken my role seriously hence I am doing well and bowling consistently. My role in the team is to contain batsmen and in that process if I get a wicket, it's fine. The wicket was slightly on the better side and my bowling is all about reading batsmen's mind. I stick to my limitations and try to bowl likewise. I have tried bowling with a lower arm but that's not allowed, I guess. I have to stick wicket-to-wicket bowling. Hence batsmen find difficult to score against me. To get singles as well, it becomes difficult. I don't give them much speed to deal with, hence it becomes difficult to hit the big shots. It's a manageable target but still we got to go out and get those runs.

Harsha Bhogle:

RP Singh:

Harbhajan Singh:

Micheal Vaughan:

Aakash Chopra:

Ayaz Menon:

Mohammad Kaif:

Some other interesting tweets:


Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kedar Jadhav
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
