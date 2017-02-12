Who Said What: World reacts to R Ashwin breaking the world record during the Hyderabad Test
Ashwin broke the record in Bangladesh's 1st innings.
India further strengthened their position in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad after Day 4 as the visitors found themselves at 103 for 3, still 356 runs adrift of their fourth innings target of 459.
After dismissing Bangladesh for 388, the Indian batsman had a decent hit in the middle with Cheteshwar Pujara, in particular, looking in ominous form, and at Tea, Virat Kohli decided that he had enough runs on the board for his bowlers to defend.
The star of the day was Ravichandran Ashwin, who broke the record for the fastest to 250 Test wickets and speaking at the end of the day, he said that he felt a bit rusty in the first innings of the game, but found better rhythm come his way in the second innings.
"Good to have the [250] record out of the way. It was a delight to watch myself bowl in the second innings. I was a little rusty in the first innings, got into a better rhythm in the second innings straightaway, bowling with the new ball. Today was one of those days when I started enjoying my spell right from the start. It's going to be an interesting day tomorrow. Wicket is not giving too much help for the spinners, we have to be very very patient in the morning session,” Ashwin said.
Social media also came out in praise of the spinner for his incredible achievement:
Mushfiqur Rahim also found praise come his way for a superb 127.