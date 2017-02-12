Who Said What: World reacts to R Ashwin breaking the world record during the Hyderabad Test

Ashwin broke the record in Bangladesh's 1st innings.

Ashwin entered into the record books once again on Friday

India further strengthened their position in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad after Day 4 as the visitors found themselves at 103 for 3, still 356 runs adrift of their fourth innings target of 459.

After dismissing Bangladesh for 388, the Indian batsman had a decent hit in the middle with Cheteshwar Pujara, in particular, looking in ominous form, and at Tea, Virat Kohli decided that he had enough runs on the board for his bowlers to defend.

The star of the day was Ravichandran Ashwin, who broke the record for the fastest to 250 Test wickets and speaking at the end of the day, he said that he felt a bit rusty in the first innings of the game, but found better rhythm come his way in the second innings.

"Good to have the [250] record out of the way. It was a delight to watch myself bowl in the second innings. I was a little rusty in the first innings, got into a better rhythm in the second innings straightaway, bowling with the new ball. Today was one of those days when I started enjoying my spell right from the start. It's going to be an interesting day tomorrow. Wicket is not giving too much help for the spinners, we have to be very very patient in the morning session,” Ashwin said.

Social media also came out in praise of the spinner for his incredible achievement:

Mohammad Kaif

Well done @ashwinravi99 on becoming the fastest ever to 250 Test wickets.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 12, 2017

WV Raman

A "spinner" becomes the "fastest" to get 250 wickets in test cricket.. Congrats to @ashwinravi99 and wish you more success.#indvsban — wv raman (@wvraman) February 12, 2017

Harsha Bhogle

Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 for getting to 250 wickets faster than anyone else that has played the game. Wish him many more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2017

Aakash Chopra

Fastest to 250 Test wickets...incredible to be on top of an illustrious list. Well done, Ashwin. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2017

Prithi Ashwin

Boria Majumdar

Another massive milestone for @ashwinravi99 fastest ever to 250 wickets. Congrats. Add his batting and you get the full story. #INDvBAN — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 12, 2017

Mushfiqur Rahim also found praise come his way for a superb 127.

Mushfiqur has dished out a masterclass on how to play spin in India...will try to decode it on #CricketLive @StarSportsIndia #LunchShow — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2017

Well played @mushfiqur15 India peppered him with a lot of short stuff but he stood there. Showed commitment. Good for BAN. #IndvBan — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 12, 2017