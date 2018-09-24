Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter trolls Pakistan cricket team as the world reacts to India's thumping win in Asia Cup 2018

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
2.46K   //    24 Sep 2018, 09:50 IST

DnzIroBXkAAE6iX.jpg

Shikhar Dhawan who had a terrible tour of England has turned the tables for his side. His and Rohit Sharma’s brilliant centuries enabled India to beat Pakistan second time in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Apart from Shoaib Malik, no other Pakistani batsmen showed patience and came to terms with the diverse Indian bowling attack. Chasing a modest target of 238 was tricky though, given the slow nature of the pitch. But Rohit and Shikhar made it look pretty easy.

With the crushing victory, India has booked a spot in Friday’s final. They can now try and test other players against Afghanistan and give everyone a chance to be a part of the playing XI for the final. Just a few days back India had defeated the Pakistani team by 8 wickets and now a 9-wicket win shows their recent dominance over the neighbours.

Here we take a look at how the world reacted to this easy win

Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain

Dropped catches didn’t help the cause of Pakistani team and that is what Sarfraz said after the match. He said that even though his team was defending a small total, early wickets could have put India under pressure but the way Rohit and Shikhar played the match went away from them in a matter of first 10 overs.

Rohit Sharma, India captain

Rohit was all praises for his bowlers who gave them a great platform to win easily. He mentioned Bumrah and Bhuvi in his post-match speech and said that it was tough for fast bowlers but they were up to the task at their hands.

Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match

Shikhar said that although the track was a good one to bat on, he initially played with caution and then went for his shots.

Ayaz Memon

Cricket expert Ayaz Memon heaped praise on Dhawan’s form in the Asia Cup. According to him, it’s important to be patient with the shots on slow and low pitches.

Aakash Chopra

Aakash stressed on the fact that India-Pakistan games have been one-sided and they have not been as entertaining as the crowd expected.

Harsha Bhogle

Bhogle believes that though Pakistan has always produced good bowlers, the shelf life of those bowlers in pretty less. And that’s the reason they have not dominated cricket in recent times.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin highlighted the fact that Rohit and Shikhar made batting look so easy with their clean hitting.

Jatin Sapru

Commentator Jatin Sapru reminded fans that this was Rohit Sharma’s first hundred against Pakistan. Even though Rohit has had a stellar one day career, his stats lacked a century against Pakistan and he finally got one yesterday.

There were fans on twitter who took a dig at the Pakistani team for folding so easily in both matches against India.

Some fans also showered sarcasm on the Indian side for winning the match too easily.

Fans also had an opinion over Pakistan’s poor showing in both matches against India.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to India's huge win
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Player ratings from...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Best of India-Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 3 reasons why Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us