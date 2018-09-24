Twitter trolls Pakistan cricket team as the world reacts to India's thumping win in Asia Cup 2018

Shikhar Dhawan who had a terrible tour of England has turned the tables for his side. His and Rohit Sharma’s brilliant centuries enabled India to beat Pakistan second time in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Apart from Shoaib Malik, no other Pakistani batsmen showed patience and came to terms with the diverse Indian bowling attack. Chasing a modest target of 238 was tricky though, given the slow nature of the pitch. But Rohit and Shikhar made it look pretty easy.

With the crushing victory, India has booked a spot in Friday’s final. They can now try and test other players against Afghanistan and give everyone a chance to be a part of the playing XI for the final. Just a few days back India had defeated the Pakistani team by 8 wickets and now a 9-wicket win shows their recent dominance over the neighbours.

Here we take a look at how the world reacted to this easy win

Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain

Dropped catches didn’t help the cause of Pakistani team and that is what Sarfraz said after the match. He said that even though his team was defending a small total, early wickets could have put India under pressure but the way Rohit and Shikhar played the match went away from them in a matter of first 10 overs.

Rohit Sharma, India captain

Rohit was all praises for his bowlers who gave them a great platform to win easily. He mentioned Bumrah and Bhuvi in his post-match speech and said that it was tough for fast bowlers but they were up to the task at their hands.

Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match

Shikhar said that although the track was a good one to bat on, he initially played with caution and then went for his shots.

Ayaz Memon

Cricket expert Ayaz Memon heaped praise on Dhawan’s form in the Asia Cup. According to him, it’s important to be patient with the shots on slow and low pitches.

Must applaud at the way in which @SDhawan25 has lifted himself out of the disappointments in England to become India’s top runscorer in Asian Cup. Shows not willing to give up in his career easily — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 23, 2018

Aakash Chopra

Aakash stressed on the fact that India-Pakistan games have been one-sided and they have not been as entertaining as the crowd expected.

One sided matches getting an all new definition. There’s a context in the #AsiaCup but not too many contests thus far. #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2018

Harsha Bhogle

Bhogle believes that though Pakistan has always produced good bowlers, the shelf life of those bowlers in pretty less. And that’s the reason they have not dominated cricket in recent times.

And while Pakistan have an outstanding production line of bowlers, they have a small shelf-life. Instead of getting better inherently good bowlers have been going downhill. Irfan, Junaid, Wahab, even Amir https://t.co/8KkdzqmglG — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin highlighted the fact that Rohit and Shikhar made batting look so easy with their clean hitting.

Congratulations on your 100s @ImRo45 and @SDhawan25. Such clean hitting! Always a joy to watch you both in full flow. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yxzFEGtDak — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 23, 2018

Jatin Sapru

Commentator Jatin Sapru reminded fans that this was Rohit Sharma’s first hundred against Pakistan. Even though Rohit has had a stellar one day career, his stats lacked a century against Pakistan and he finally got one yesterday.

First ODI hundred against Pakistan for @ImRo45 .. Worth the wait, it’s come as a captain ! Just too good .. #IndvPak — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 23, 2018

There were fans on twitter who took a dig at the Pakistani team for folding so easily in both matches against India.

Pakistani Fans waiting for their Team to win any match against India 😂😂

#INDvPAK #PAKvsIND pic.twitter.com/Lqj5leqgBg — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 23, 2018

Indian's looking for Pakistani cricket fans on Twitter after today's match.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/85fbTIYZ92 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 23, 2018

Some fans also showered sarcasm on the Indian side for winning the match too easily.

Indian team should be ashamed of themselves. If you want to win, you must win but not like that. I mean you totally crushed the opposite team. How are thy going to sleep tonight? Human righs violation at highet level. UN should take notice.



#PAKvIND #INDvPAK — Mubeen Khan (@SirMK10) September 23, 2018

Fans also had an opinion over Pakistan’s poor showing in both matches against India.

This is what india did to Pakistani Bowlers 😂 #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/z7se6UhGUz — Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 23, 2018