Twitter trolls Pakistan cricket team as the world reacts to India's thumping win in Asia Cup 2018
Shikhar Dhawan who had a terrible tour of England has turned the tables for his side. His and Rohit Sharma’s brilliant centuries enabled India to beat Pakistan second time in the ongoing Asia Cup.
Apart from Shoaib Malik, no other Pakistani batsmen showed patience and came to terms with the diverse Indian bowling attack. Chasing a modest target of 238 was tricky though, given the slow nature of the pitch. But Rohit and Shikhar made it look pretty easy.
With the crushing victory, India has booked a spot in Friday’s final. They can now try and test other players against Afghanistan and give everyone a chance to be a part of the playing XI for the final. Just a few days back India had defeated the Pakistani team by 8 wickets and now a 9-wicket win shows their recent dominance over the neighbours.
Here we take a look at how the world reacted to this easy win
Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain
Dropped catches didn’t help the cause of Pakistani team and that is what Sarfraz said after the match. He said that even though his team was defending a small total, early wickets could have put India under pressure but the way Rohit and Shikhar played the match went away from them in a matter of first 10 overs.
Rohit Sharma, India captain
Rohit was all praises for his bowlers who gave them a great platform to win easily. He mentioned Bumrah and Bhuvi in his post-match speech and said that it was tough for fast bowlers but they were up to the task at their hands.
Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match
Shikhar said that although the track was a good one to bat on, he initially played with caution and then went for his shots.
Ayaz Memon
Cricket expert Ayaz Memon heaped praise on Dhawan’s form in the Asia Cup. According to him, it’s important to be patient with the shots on slow and low pitches.
Aakash Chopra
Aakash stressed on the fact that India-Pakistan games have been one-sided and they have not been as entertaining as the crowd expected.
Harsha Bhogle
Bhogle believes that though Pakistan has always produced good bowlers, the shelf life of those bowlers in pretty less. And that’s the reason they have not dominated cricket in recent times.
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin highlighted the fact that Rohit and Shikhar made batting look so easy with their clean hitting.
Jatin Sapru
Commentator Jatin Sapru reminded fans that this was Rohit Sharma’s first hundred against Pakistan. Even though Rohit has had a stellar one day career, his stats lacked a century against Pakistan and he finally got one yesterday.
There were fans on twitter who took a dig at the Pakistani team for folding so easily in both matches against India.
Some fans also showered sarcasm on the Indian side for winning the match too easily.
Fans also had an opinion over Pakistan’s poor showing in both matches against India.