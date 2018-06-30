Who Said What: World reacts to India's record win over Ireland in the 2nd T20I

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 319 // 30 Jun 2018, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

KL Rahul made full use of his opportunity on Friday

After registering a comprehensive win in the first T20I on Wednesday, India made it two-out-of-two on Friday when they defeated Ireland by a massive margin of 143 runs - their biggest win in terms of runs - at Dublin.

Like the first game, Gary Wilson put India in after winning the toss and they piled on the runs in the second game as well, making 213 for 4 in their 20 overs on the back of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suresh Raina and a late cameo by Hardik Pandya that propelled the visitors to that score.

In reply, the hosts found their innings in complete tatters from the word-go as the Indian bowlers rocked them early, reducing them to 32 for 5 before eventually bundling them out for 70 to complete a series whitewash.

Here are the reactions from the game:

Gary Wilson, Ireland captain

"Disappointed with not putting up a fight with the bad. We knwo India are good at chasing, and the wicket wouldn't have played differently whether we had batted first or bowled first. PLenty of lessons, looking at the way they go about their game. They're some of the best players in the IPL."

Virat Kohli, India captain

"Just the kind of momentum we wanted for England. A balanced performance from all departments. I'm having a headache now about whom to pick but it's a good problem to have. It's a great phase for Indian cricket, and I'm happy the youngsters are doing well and taking their chances. For us the opposition doesn't matter, and England will be the same. They can come hard and we have the batting power to match that. England are a quality side."

KL Rahul, Man of the Match

"It was important for me to make the most of my opportunities. It was a good wicket, I enjoyed, it was a good wicket. I came into the series with a good run in the IPL, so I just continued. It was a little spongy, and the back-of-a-length balls were holding up. So I was staying back in the crease to get used to it. Getting time off drives me more to come back and makes run."

"It is important to use the time out to work on your cricket and technique. Whenever I am sitting out I try to work on coming back stronger. I've never played in the UK before, and we know it will be a challenge. That's what this young team has been doing for the last few years, and we will take on the challenge. This series will also test our skills and character, so we are looking forward to that."

Aakash Chopra

Rahul is a special player...India must find a way to keep him in the XI in all three formats. My vote for him to bat at #4 in ODI. #IREvIND #EngvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2018

India top class. Ireland completely outclassed. #IREvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2018

Freddie Wilde

KL Rahul should be a guaranteed starter in India's T20 team after taking his T20 batting to a new level this year by increasing his attacking shot percentage from 50% to 60%. Rahul is particularly strong against spin: in 2018 only Aaron Finch scores faster v spinners. #IrevInd pic.twitter.com/j72MNgIKOw — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 29, 2018

Early wickets are the most valuable wickets in T20 cricket & in 2018 no bowler is more effective at striking in the Powerplay than Umesh Yadav. Among bowlers to have bowled 20 Powerplay overs this year Umesh's strike rate of 12.30 is comfortably the lowest. #IrevInd pic.twitter.com/FExMNOYNE4 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 29, 2018

Ayaz Memon

Raina in good form is big asset for India with his experience & explosive strokes. Given the competition must hold on to his place in team! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2018

Told ya. 32 runs off just 9 balls, leaving bowlers wringing their hands in despair https://t.co/0mONsHfSq3 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2018

Harsha Bhogle