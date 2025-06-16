Who is Saiteja Mukkamalla? 5 interesting facts about Texas Super Kings batter playing MLC 2025

Saiteja Mukkamalla made headlines with his brutal assault on West Indian veteran Andre Russell in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) clash between the Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) on June 15.

The 21-year-old has been part of TSK since the inaugural MLC season in 2023 but did not play a game in the first two editions. He finally debuted for the franchise in TSK's season opener against the MI New York, scoring only five.

However, Saiteja immediately showcased the skills that has made him one of the USA's star players over the past year in TSK's most recent outing against LAKR. After a six to get off the mark against Van Schalkwyk, the youngster took Russell apart for two boundaries and a six in the following over.

Saiteja eventually finished with 31 off 22 deliveries as TSK posted a formidable 181/4 in 20 overs en route to a 57-run win. Fans around the globe have been curious to know more about the talented youngster from the USA since his knock against LAKR.

Here are five interesting facts about Saiteja Mukkamalla, the TSK batter in MLC 2025:

#1 A unique 'Youngest' record in ODIs

Some of the greatest batters in cricket history have struggled in the early stages of their careers. However, Saiteja set an incredible ODI record by becoming the fifth-youngest cricketer to score a century.

Having debuted for the USA at 18, the teenager scored a brilliant 120* off 114 balls against UAE in March 2023. Saiteja was only 18 years and 355 days old when he achieved this remarkable feat.

Only Shahid Afridi, Usman Ghani, Imran Nazir, and Saleem Elahi have scored ODI centuries at a younger age. Furthermore, Saiteja's maiden ODI century came when the USA were chasing a formidable 280 for victory, a task they achieved in 49 overs with five wickets remaining.

#2 An astonishing 'Fastest' record in T20Is

Scoring a T20I century is no easy feat, especially for a batter from a non-Test-playing nation like the USA. However, Saiteja achieved the same at just 20 earlier this year off a mere 48 deliveries, making him the fastest to do so from the USA.

In only his 10th T20I game, the right-hander scored 100* off 48 balls for the USA against Oman. Chasing 191 for victory, Saiteja smashed seven boundaries and as many maximums to help his side complete the run-chase in 19 overs.

The youngster boasts an outstanding T20I record with an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 152.87 in 18 matches.

#3 Record start to his T20I career

The volatility of the T20 format makes it difficult for a batter to instantly achieve success. Yet, Saiteja found the going smooth sailing from the get-go for the USA in T20Is.

Debuting in T20Is in the second half of last year, the 21-year-old scored a 27-ball 52 in his maiden innings against Canada. It was the most runs scored by a USA batter on his T20I debut behind only Steven Taylor.

Like his other record-setting moments, Saiteja ensured his half-century on his T20I debut led to another USA win as they defended 168 against Canada by 20 runs. He also scored a blistering 54-ball 85 in his third T20I game to make it two half-centuries in his first three T20I outings.

#4 Second all-time in a major USA record

Despite just starting his international career in 2022, Saiteja has already climbed up the ranks among batters in USA cricket. The youngster is second all-time, behind only Monank Patel, for centuries by a USA batter with three.

While Monank has four international centuries in 110 outings, Saiteja already has three in just 51 matches. He is also fourth among run-scorers in USA cricket across formats behind Monank, Aaron Jones, and Steven Taylor.

#5 Saiteja is an Indian-American by origin

The Indian connection to Saiteja Mukkamalla is another unknown aspect of the young USA batter. His family originally hailed from Hyderabad before moving to the USA in the 1990s, thus his full name - Saiteja Reddy Mukkamalla.

Born in New Jersey, Saitaja played for the New Jersey Stallions in the USA's Minor League Cricket. Batting apart, the youngster also occasionally bowls off-spin.

