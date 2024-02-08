Who is Sam Cook? 5 interesting facts about JSK seamer who took 4 wickets in SA20 Eliminator

Fast bowler Sam Cook was the star for the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) during their SA20 2024 Eliminator against the Paarl Royals. His sensational figures of 4/24 helped his team restrict the opposition to just 138 in 18.5 overs.

In reply, openers Leus du Plooy (68 runs off 43 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (55* runs off 34 balls) blew the Royals away and ensured that the Super Kings coasted home by nine wickets and booked their place in the Qualifier 2 against the Durban Super Giants.

Despite being on SA20 debut, Sam Cook showed no signs of nerves and won the Player of the Match award for his sensational performance. Here are five interesting things to know about the uncapped England pacer.

#5 Studied history and international relations at Loughborough University

Sam Cook got his first breakthrough in professional cricket when he was a student at Loughborough University. He studied history and international relations and also got opportunities to play university cricket.

He made his first-class debut for Loughborough MCCU against Surrey in March 2016 as an 18-year-old and that was the beginning of the gradual rise that saw him grab the eyeballs of the Essex selectors.

#4 Won two County Championships with Essex

Breaking into the Essex team during the 2017 County Championship, Sam Cook had an instant impact as he featured in their title-winning team. He also played a practice game for Essex against the West Indies during their 2017 England tour.

Gradually, Cook became a mainstay in Essex's pace attack and won the title once again with them in 2019. The 2021 and 2022 editions of the County Championship were arguably where Cook's performances peaked, picking up 50 and 51 wickets respectively. Yet to make his England debut, Cook has featured for the Lions.

#3 Sam Cook is nicknamed 'Little Chef' at Essex

One of the greatest Test batters England has ever produced, Sir Alastair Cook continued to play county cricket for Essex even after his retirement in the summer of 2018. Nicknamed as the ''Chef', Alastair shared the dressing room with Sam Cook and that's how the latter got the nickname of the 'Little Chef'.

Sam has been vocal about how sharing the dressing room with someone as legendary as Alastair Cook helped his confidence. In 74 first-class games, the pacer has a staggering 265 wickets at a fantastic average of just 19.94.

#2 Player of the Match in the Men's Hundred 2022 final

Sam Cook rose to the occasion for another franchise in a knockout game, returning with stunning figures of 4/18 for the Trent Rockets in the final of the Men's Hundred 2022 against the Manchester Originals.

Cook's brilliance ensured Rockets had to chase just 121 to win. They ended up chasing the total but in thrilling circumstances with just two wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

#1 Sam Cook was a pre-auction signing for JSK

JSK were handed a massive blow when their star pacer Lizaad Williams was ruled out of the SA20 tournament with a side strain. In nine matches, Williams had picked up a staggering 15 wickets and it would have been tough for JSK to find a suitable replacement.

JSK had to take a punt on the untested Cook and it is safe to say that it has worked wonders. He will hold the key going forward once again as the Super Kings are one step away from entering the SA20 2024 final.

