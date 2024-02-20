Who is Sayali Satghare? 5 interesting facts about Gujarat Giants' newest signing for WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants were dealt a blow when uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam became ruled out of the upcoming WPL season with injury. The 20-year-old was the most expensive uncapped player during the WPL auction at ₹2 crore.

The franchise replaced Kashvee with another uncapped all-rounder, Sayali Satghare, at a reserve price of ₹10 lakh. Hailing from Mumbai, the 23-year-old was unsold at the 2023 auction, making the upcoming edition her first season in the WPL.

Gujarat Giants finished at the bottom of the points table in the inaugural WPL season last year with only two wins in eight games. However, they will welcome the returning Australian batter Beth Mooney to lead the side after her campaign was cut short last season due to injury after just one game.

While the loss of Kashvee could prove to be detrimental to the Giants bouncing back this season, the addition of Sayali might mitigate the loss to a large extent.

With the 2024 WPL season set to get underway in another three days (February 23), let us look at five interesting facts about the Gujarat Giants' newest signing, Sayali Satghare.

#1 Sayali Satghare boasts excellent overall numbers as a pace-bowling all-rounder

Representing the Mumbai and West Zone women's side in various domestic and junior competitions, Sayali Satghare boasts impressive T20 numbers as a bowling all-rounder.

In 25 games, the youngster has picked up 18 wickets at an excellent average of 20.22 and a miserly economy rate of under 5.20 per over. Sayali has also been effective with the bat, averaging almost 19 at a strike rate of 114.11.

The numbers highlight why the 23-year-old could be the ideal replacement for Kashvee Gautam in the Gujarat Giants squad for WPL 2024.

#2 Seven-wicket haul in the 2021 Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy

Sayali Satghare produced one of the most memorable bowling performances in Women's cricket at any level in the 2021 Women's Senior One-Day Trophy.

Playing for Mumbai, the youngster picked up seven wickets in their third Group D encounter against Nagaland. Sayali had final figures of 7/5 in 8.4 overs with four maidens to help dismantle Nagaland for 17 all-out.

The innings saw six batters dismissed for a duck as Mumbai chased the target in a mere four balls to get their campaign back on track after a defeat in the previous game. Sayali also captained the side and finished the tournament with nine wickets in five games at an average of 12.55 and an economy of only 2.74.

#3 Integral part of the Mumbai side that won the 2023 Senior Women's T20 Trophy

Mumbai has been arguably the most dominant state in Men's and Women's cricket at various domestic levels. Recently, Sayali Satgare did their reputation no harm by helping them win the title in the 2023 Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

Going toe to toe with several stars of the Indian senior side like teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, and Saskika Ishaque, among others, Sayali held her own with several economical bowling spells.

The 23-year-old produced figures of 1/27 and 1/22 in the quarter-final and semi-final to help Mumbai advance to the grand finale.

In the summit clash against Uttarakhand, Sayali conceded only 16 runs in her three overs and scored valuable runs in a low-scoring clash. Chasing 85 for victory, Mumbai was reduced to 66/4 when she scored 10* off 12 deliveries to calm the nerves and help the side clinch the title.

Sayali finished as the eighth leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets in eight games at an average of 22.86 and a remarkable economy of 5.93.

#4 Helped West Zone reach the final of the 2023–24 Women's Senior Inter Zonal T20

Sayali Satghare continued her impressive run for the West Zone in the recent 2023–24 Women's Senior Inter Zonal T20 tournament.

Her relentless consistency with the ball helped the side finish in the top two of the six-team race and qualify for the final. In the washed-out game against the North Zone, Sayali produced incredible figures of 4/11 in four overs.

Unfortunately, the summit clash against East Zone was abandoned due to rain, resulting in East Zone being awarded winners by finishing on top of the points table.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old finished as the eighth leading wicket-taker with six scalps in five games at a sensational economy of under five runs per over.

#5 Figures of 6/2 for Mumbai in 2018-19 Under-19 Women's T20 League

Renowned for producing other-worldly bowling figures, Sayali Satghare weaved her magic at the Under-19 level in 2018.

Playing for Mumbai in the 2019-19 U-19 Women's T20 League, the youngster enjoyed a bowling masterclass against Maniput. Defending 184, Sayali finished with astonishing figures of 6/2 in three overs with two maidens to help bowl Manipur out for a paltry nine runs.

It was their final game of the competition, where Sayali finished with 11 wickets in six outings.

