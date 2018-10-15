Who should bat at number four for India?

Amey Kulkarni FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 387 // 15 Oct 2018, 23:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - Royal London One-Day Series 2014

India's middle muddle seems to affect the team's performance, especially in ODI's. The main problem is at number four position in the batting order. India has around 13 ODI's left before the 2019 world cup. The Men in Blue have tried around 12 players at the position since 2015 world cup. First, it was Yuvraj Singh, then Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, and the list continues. They need to solve this conundrum as soon as possible because it is a crucial position in the ODI's as he acts as the connecting link between the top order and the finishers.

At two down the team needs someone who can take the responsibility and control the innings as most the times the player will bat in the middle overs, and in the ODI's middle overs are always important as the side tends to gain or lose momentum. So it's very important to have a player whose temperament is good and can bat according to the situation.

But the problem with the Indian team management has been that they are chopping and changing too much. Two or three is the maximum times that a player is allowed to fail. However, according to many, stability leads to performance. But, the Indian camp is doing it in a reverse and that is not working right now. They need to stick to one player and give him at least 4 to 5 innings, to make him comfortable at that position. And if they continue to chop and change then it's going to be just a circle and few tangible gains in the process.

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

MS Dhoni is a good candidate to bat at number four. Because he the temperament of playing according to the situation, he can also control the innings and can be aggressive once he gets his eye in. But the Indian team went with Dinesh Karthik at number four in the Asia Cup and even though he was unspectacular with his performance and has been dropped from the ODI team against the West Indies.

So if India really wants to make its mark in 2019 world cup, then they need to solve this dilemma quickly. The best way for the same should be giving a player enough room and space to grow into the role even if he fails in the first two or three innings. The long-term gains should be prioritized over short-sighted chopping and changing.

Who do you think should start for India at number four in the batting order? Let us know in the comments.