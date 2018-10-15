×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who should bat at number four for India?

Amey Kulkarni
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
387   //    15 Oct 2018, 23:59 IST

England v India - Royal London One-Day Series 2014
England v India - Royal London One-Day Series 2014

India's middle muddle seems to affect the team's performance, especially in ODI's. The main problem is at number four position in the batting order. India has around 13 ODI's left before the 2019 world cup. The Men in Blue have tried around 12 players at the position since 2015 world cup. First, it was Yuvraj Singh, then Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, and the list continues. They need to solve this conundrum as soon as possible because it is a crucial position in the ODI's as he acts as the connecting link between the top order and the finishers.

At two down the team needs someone who can take the responsibility and control the innings as most the times the player will bat in the middle overs, and in the ODI's middle overs are always important as the side tends to gain or lose momentum. So it's very important to have a player whose temperament is good and can bat according to the situation.

But the problem with the Indian team management has been that they are chopping and changing too much. Two or three is the maximum times that a player is allowed to fail. However, according to many, stability leads to performance. But, the Indian camp is doing it in a reverse and that is not working right now. They need to stick to one player and give him at least 4 to 5 innings, to make him comfortable at that position. And if they continue to chop and change then it's going to be just a circle and few tangible gains in the process.


England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

MS Dhoni is a good candidate to bat at number four. Because he the temperament of playing according to the situation, he can also control the innings and can be aggressive once he gets his eye in. But the Indian team went with Dinesh Karthik at number four in the Asia Cup and even though he was unspectacular with his performance and has been dropped from the ODI team against the West Indies.

So if India really wants to make its mark in 2019 world cup, then they need to solve this dilemma quickly. The best way for the same should be giving a player enough room and space to grow into the role even if he fails in the first two or three innings. The long-term gains should be prioritized over short-sighted chopping and changing.


Who do you think should start for India at number four in the batting order? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India MS Dhoni Dinesh Karthik ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Amey Kulkarni
CONTRIBUTOR
I just love to write about sports especially about cricket
9 Reasons why Ravindra Jadeja should be tried at number 4...
RELATED STORY
Four middle-order batsmen who should be in India's squad...
RELATED STORY
India's best bets for Number 4 and Number 6 in ODIs
RELATED STORY
2 Indian batsmen who may be perfect for the number four slot
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fast bowlers in World Cricket at the moment
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who are just remembered for one performance
RELATED STORY
Top 3 all-rounders who should be on the 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
Out without facing a ball: 11 Indians who have scored...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian ODI greats who never scored a World Cup hundred
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us