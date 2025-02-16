Who is VJ Joshitha? 5 interesting facts about RCB seamer who debuted in WPL 2025 opener vs GG 

VJ Joshitha made her Women's Premier League debut in the opening game of the 2025 season played between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14. Joshitha turned up for RCB.

The fast bowler could not impress much on her WPL debut. Playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise, Joshitha bowled four overs against the Gujarat Giants, conceding 43 runs without taking any wickets.

It is pertinent to note that the pitch at the Kotambi Stadium was a batting paradise, which is why it will be wrong to judge VJ Joshitha after just one match. Joshitha is a talented player, who should perform well in the upcoming WPL 2025 matches. Before she impresses the fans with her talent, here's a look at five important things to know about RCB's newest player.

#1 VJ Joshitha is only 18 years old

Joshitha was born on July 24, 2006. At the time of writing, the fast bowler is just 18 years and 207 days old. She is one of the youngest cricketers to have played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team.

Considering that she is just 18, the opportunity to share the dressing room with the likes of Renuka Singh Thakur, Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry will benefit her a lot as a fast bowler. She should gain some valuable experience from this WPL season.

#2 VJ Joshitha was a member of India's U-19 Women's T20 World Cup winning squad

The Indian team scripted history by winning the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 played in Malaysia earlier this year. Joshitha was one of the important members of the Indian U-19 women's team.

She bagged two wickets in the match against Sri Lanka Women and one wicket against Bangladesh Women. The experience of playing a global event will help her deal with the pressure of WPL 2025.

#3 VJ Joshitha hails from Kerala

While Joshitha plays for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the Women's Premier League, she hails from the state of Kerala. She was born in Wayanad, Kerala.

Kerala has produced many talented cricketers for India. Joshitha has already played for India at the U-19 level. It will be interesting to see if she can make it to the senior level.

#4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is VJ Joshitha's idol

In a chat with ICC during the Women's T20 World Cup 2025, Joshitha disclosed that she idolizes Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Some fans might have observed that Joshitha's release point is similar to Kumar as well.

Joshitha is a huge fan of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to swing the ball both ways. Interestingly, even Bhuvneshwar will play for RCB in the upcoming IPL season.

#5 Biju George was in awe of VJ Joshitha's batting

In a chat with Cricket.com, former Indian cricketer Biju George disclosed that he saw Joshitha's batting befoe bowling during a local match. Jhulan Goswami suggested Joshitha's name to him. George went to the ground to watch the game. Here's how he narrated his experience:

"Jhulan Goswami rang me once and told me that ‘there is a player called Joshitha in Kerala. She's extremely good. I saw her. So, you have to take care of her.’ So luckily, the Kerala junior team was practising in Trivandrum. I went up to the Mangalapuram ground.

“As I got on from the bike and I was on the pavilion trying to watch what's happening, I saw a girl batting with a stance very reminiscent of the great Kapil Dev. I said, ‘oh, that old-timer stance!' And the first ball, she hit over extra cover for a 70 yard six. It went over the boundary, over the fence. I asked the guys, who is that batting? That is Joshitha, they said.”

Joshitha did not get a chance to bat in RCB's opening WPL match. It will be exciting to see if she can make her presence felt with the willow in WPL 2025.

