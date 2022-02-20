Why are Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant not playing today's 3rd India vs West Indies T20I?

Two of India's white-ball regulars, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, won't feature in the third T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Both have played almost all of India's matches across formats since the tour of South Africa late last year. Thus, in a bid to manage their workload, they have been given a two-week break from international cricket. They will be back in action for India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on March 4.

Kohli and Pant also had a similar time in the first two T20Is. While the former captain made 17, Pant could only score a run-a-ball 8 in the first match. They both came into their own in the second game, scoring 52 (41) and 52 (28), respectively.

Two more senior players - pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal - have also been rested for the 3rd T20I. Kumar looked to have regained some rhythm in the first two games as he picked up two crucial wickets at an economy rate of 7.5. Chahal also pickedup twoo wickets at 8.12 runs per over.

Who has replaced Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in India's playing 11 today?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prodigious opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has replaced Kohli in the team. In just two years in the IPL, the 25-year-old has scored 839 runs at an average of 46.61 and a strike rate of 132.13. Skipper Rohit Sharma also confirmed at the toss that Gaikwad will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has replaced Rishabh Pant in the team and will bat in the middle-order. Meanwhile, Kumar's absence has allowed Avesh Khan - a pacy and smart bowler from Indore - to make his debut. India have decided to play with just one spinner and chose all-rounder Shardul Thakur to replace Chahal in the team. You can catch the live coverage here.

Edited by S Chowdhury