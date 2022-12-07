"Why did he not come to bat earlier?" - Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma's decision to come at number nine

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has questioned Rohit Sharma's decision to bat at number nine in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7. He thinks India could have sneaked home with skipper and all-rounder Axar Patel in the middle.

India lost their second successive ODI series to Bangladesh despite Rohit Sharma's late pyrotechnics. Due to his thumb injury, the Mumbai opener came out to bat at number nine and hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls. However, the tourists fell short by five runs, chasing 271.

Speaking to Sony, Gavaskar opined that had the skipper come to bat earlier, Axar could have batted sensibly instead of going out for the big shot. The left-hander scored a vital 56(56) before getting caught while trying to go for glory. Gavaskar thought India had a better chance of winning had Rohit come out earlier.

He said:

"In hindsight, you can say that why did he not come to bat earlier. If he could have come out to bat at number 9, he should have come out to bat at number 7. I think this would have meant that Axar Patel could have batted differently. Axar Patel when he saw Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, he might have thought that Rohit Sharma was not going to come out and he would not have gone for the unnecessary shot."

"If Rohit Sharma would have come in early, Axar could have batted sensibly and who knows, the result might have been different. When Sharma came out at number 9, he almost took India to an unbelivable win and if he would have come out at number 7, it could have given the team a much better chance."

With India requiring 20 runs off the final over, the right-handed batter hit 14 off the first five deliveries. However, left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman was too good in the final over to concede a last-ball six, securing a five-run.

Rohit Sharma to miss the third ODI against Bangladesh

The Indian captain played a courageous knock. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that Rohit Sharma will miss the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday and that he remains uncertain for the subsequent two-Test series. As quoted by India Today, he said:

"We are struggling with a few injuries as well. Not ideal. Kudeep, Deepak and Rohit will certainly miss the next game. Rohit will miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consulting with an expert. Whether he will return for the Test series or not, I am not sure. It’s too early to say. injections and then get back to the field.

"Credit to him, he was very determined to have a go out and take a chance. It was amazing how close he got us,"

The tourists will look to secure a consolation win in the third ODI on Saturday. India also lost the first ODI by a wicket.

