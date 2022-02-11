Why cricket in Darwin is important for the sport

International cricket could be returning to the northern tropics of Australia in 2022, with a white-ball series featuring the Australian national side mooted for August.

The Age and Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that plans are being canvassed for Australia to host matches against Zimbabwe in Darwin this August. It is paramount that Australian administrators proceed with the plans.

Ending the 14-year wait poses an important opportunity for Australia to give back to world cricket.

Australia has a duty to repay its debts to world cricket, having barely played internationally in the past two years due to the pandemic. Why not start with helping Zimbabwe re-integrate on to the world stage?

Zimbabwe played an ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, alongside two Tests and a suite of T20Is against Pakistan in 2021. Apart from that, the side has been devoid of matches against the "bigger" nations in world cricket.

Australia has a unique opportunity to play at home during August given Darwin's location in the northern tropics of the country. In August, the southern capitals, including Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, freeze through winter conditions.

The weather is hot all year round in Darwin, with August's dry season conditions perfect for cricket. Playing in Darwin will avoid the predicament of taking a chunk out of the home summer and it is effectively an away tour played at home for Australia.

Playing in Darwin also has the potential to aid in springboarding indigenous participation in cricket in the Northern Territory.

Summer full of cricket for Australian players

Australia are finally due to return to the international stage in 2022, with important tours to Pakistan and Sri Lanka (red and white-ball affairs) very imminent. That leaves the real possibility of sending a sub-par side to Darwin or canceling the proposed Zimbabwe tour altogether.

Another issue arises with The Hundred's second installment in England, which is due for August this year. Partaking in the tournament is likely to be on the radar of Australia's best limited-overs players, potentially leaving them out of an ODI series in Darwin. With increased money for individual players in the game comes increased independence, and therefore power.

Darwin's blast from the past

Australia have hosted four ODIs in Darwin, all of which were against Bangladesh - the first in 2003.

In 2008, the two nations played a three-match ODI series. That Australian side, led by Michael Clarke, won the series 3-0. Andrew Symonds infamously missed a team meeting in that series, all but ending his international career.

Two Tests have also been played in Darwin - the first of which was also against Bangladesh in 2003.

In 2004, Australia hosted Sri Lanka in a famous test match where Lasith Malinga made his Test debut. Malinga obviously went on to become one of the greatest Sri Lankan bowlers of all time, having been blooded in Darwin.

The Australian squad has also held a training camp in mid-2017 in Darwin ahead of their tour to Bangladesh. That was the last time the team descended on the Northern Territory capital.

