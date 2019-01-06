Why Dinesh Karthik should be the second choice wicketkeeper for 2019 World Cup

We are already into 2019, which means the World Cup is closer than ever. Coming to the Indian team, they are having a problem of plenty. So, if it comes to selecting only one among Dinesh Karthik (DK) and Rishabh Pant for the World Cup squad, DK should be preferred over Pant.

This might come as a surprise because of the form Pant is in (scored a brilliant 150 recently). But he has still not proved himself in white ball cricket at the international scene. Yes, he hasn't got enough chances yet. But, India can't risk taking a (white ball) rookie for as big a tournament as the World Cup.

On the other hand, DK has really improved his game a lot in the past couple of years and can be a reliable batsman and finisher. He has got the experience and certainly reads the situation better than Pant (recall that T20 against Australia where it was 20-odd runs needed off 12 balls with both DK and Pant playing brilliant shots down the ground but Pant decided to play a ramp shot that popped up straight to point and India eventually lost the match).

Secondly, Pant hasn't really proven his running between the wickets. In spite of being such a huge hitter, his ODI strike-rate is pretty low because he isn't that eager to rotate the strike and relies more on hitting the big sixes. That kind of play can be efficient in T20s but not in the ODIs. DK, however, is someone who knows how to keep the scoreboard ticking and has developed himself over the years to hit the big shots as well.

Lastly, Pant is the future. He will be a regular starter in the team after a year. But for DK, it is certainly the last time he will be a part of the World Cup and he hasn't really done anything wrong to miss out.

