Why does the Indian cricket team shun pre-test practice matches?

Jack Martis
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
397   //    15 Aug 2018, 00:38 IST

The touring Indian cricket team seems to be suffering from a phobia of what is called ‘acclimatisation’ prior to a Test series overseas.

Getting to know a foreign environment before undertaking a project therein has been the ‘mantra’ for all seekers of new conquests. It applies to any new venture whether it is in sports, business or in seeking new frontiers. Even the biggest monopolies in the world do a preliminary survey before venturing into a new geographical area.

Cricketers of yesteryears, like Sunil Gavaskar, who have been on many a campaign in their time, have been crying themselves hoarse over the lack of match practice prior to a test match series overseas.

What hinders India from playing more practice matches

But the high and mighty Indian cricket team does not seem to think it matter all that much. Why they indeed think so is beyond the comprehension of common people. Is it because they think it is a waste of time and money? It could also be because of the heavy schedule that the international cricketers have these days; with the packed annual schedule. The domestic T20 engagements do not help the case either.

England & India Net Sessions
Indian manager Shastri monitoring a net session in England

In November 2017, the Sri Lankan team toured India for a month and a half for a three-match series in Tests, ODIs and T20s. India hosted the touring team because of a pre-signed agreement which followed a canceled tour of the Pakistan cricket team.

The result was that the Indian team left on a tour of South Africa just three days after the last engagements with the tourists. Be that as it may, it is also unclear whether this phobia because of the Board of Cricket Control of India or the Indian team management.

The tour of South Africa 2018

The Indian team management had requested the board to try and make the Sri Lankan tour shorter to allow them time to get used to the South African conditions, for which the board did not agree to.

The board, on the other hand, offered to send some players of the contingent that were not involved with the tests ahead of the rest of the team. The team management opined that the said arrangement did not have any benefits.

Indian Tour to SA: Indian training session and press conference
Virat Kohli at a training session in South Africa

The result was that the Indian team cancelled the two-day practice match scheduled in South Africa in favour of training sessions. They headed into the first test at Newlands, Cape Town, and lost a close fought match.

They also lost the second match at SuperSport Park at Centurion by a larger margin. On a minefield of a pitch at The Wanderers, Johannesburg, the team played well to record a victory while conceding the series 2-1 to South Africa.

The Tour of England 2018

On the current England tour of 2018 also, the Indian team has gone into a test match without sufficient pre-match practice. They chose to shorten the three-day practice match against Essex by a day citing the heat wave.

When touring England, such preparations assume greater importance because the weather has a greater influence on the progress of a match than the pitches themselves.

India Training Session
Indian Training Session in England

Given this inclination to shun preparations prior to a test match series, it is no wonder that our players cannot handle the moving ball and the bowlers cannot get the proper line to confront the home team with. The result is that we are reduced about sulking about the toss and the untimely weather. 

