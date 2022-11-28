“Why don’t you give chances to pacers who have speed?” - Salman Butt questions Team India’s fast bowling philosophy

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is the latest to question the lack of fast bowling resources in Team India’s current setup. According to Butt, the Indian management seems content with backing pacers who bowl at 130 kph, which is not helping the team develop.

Team India’s bowling has come under the scanner following a couple of insipid performances in recent times. They went wicketless in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England in Adelaide, defending a total of 168.

In the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, Team India succumbed to a seven-wicket loss, unable to defend a total of 306 in Auckland. Tom Latham (145*) and Kane Williamson (94*) shattered records in a 221-run stand.

Discussing Team India’s fast bowling woes, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“India seriously have to think about it - whether they want to bring in their fast bowlers and use them or stick to the medium pacers. Why don’t you give chances to pacers who have speed and let them gain experience?

“When you are playing with that tried and tested 130 kph bowlers, it looks like nothing is changing,” the former Pakistan opener added.

The Men in Blue handed ODI debuts to Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in the first ODI against New Zealand. Due to lack of options, medium pacer Shardul Thakur was used as one of the opening bowlers.

“There is no venom in Team India’s bowling that can threaten New Zealand” - Salman Butt

Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of India’s bowling for the New Zealand series, Butt claimed that the particular department lacked venom. He opined that, apart from Umran Malik, no one looks a threat to Kiwi batters. The 38-year-old said:

“There is no venom in Team India’s bowling that can threaten New Zealand. Umran Malik bowled with pace. The runs he conceded was because of his speed, but he took wickets. Except the last 2-3 overs, he was not as expensive as the others. The rest of the bowling looks pretty average on a good batting track. On a good pitch, the strength of India’s bowling is very limited.

“If batters score 375-370, then India win the game. But if they score between 280 and 310-320, then things become difficult. They need to think seriously on all those lines,” Butt concluded.

Umran Malik @umran_malik_01

And ODI debut is one such moment. Always a proud moment to represent your countryAnd ODI debut is one such moment. #TeamIndia Always a proud moment to represent your country 🇮🇳And ODI debut is one such moment. #TeamIndia https://t.co/rD1zBySToA

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27 was called off due to rain. The third game will be played in Christchurch on November 30.

