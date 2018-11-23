×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Why Harmanpreet Kaur should not be pilloried for dropping Mithali Raj

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
1.68K   //    23 Nov 2018, 10:32 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

In the aftermath of India’s loss to England in the second semi-final of Women’s T20 World Cup, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is being singled out for her tactical flaws in the match, most notably for dropping of Mithali Raj from the playing eleven.

In fact, it came as a huge shock to most fans and cricket experts when Harmanpreet announced at the toss that there will be no Mithali Raj in the team. However, it came as more of a shock when she announced that it was not due to any fitness concern, but because they did not want to tamper with a winning combination that had defeated Australia in the previous match.

It’s possible that Indian think tank had devised an aggressive approach to the game and wanted to take it to the England team. However, they discounted some crucial factors. Firstly, they were going to deal with a very canny English bowling line up on a pitch that was difficult to bat on. On such a pitch, they needed their most dependable batswoman, Mithali Raj, who could negotiate both the difficult bowling and the pitch.

Secondly, on a difficult pitch and against a batting line up that had not exactly set the tournament on fire, they did not need to attempt at posting too high a target. A target of about 140 should have been the goal from the beginning itself. Again, who better than Mithali Raj for such a role?

Thirdly, playing Mithali Raj did not mean that she had to open the innings. She could have been pushed down the order and India could have continued to have an aggressive approach at the top. If there was a collapse, she could be trusted to rescue the team. As it turned out, India did suffer a collapse, and they did not have their most experienced batter to come to their rescue.

Dropping Mithali Raj was a blunder. There are no two ways about it. However, it will not serve any purpose to pillory the Indian captain who had done so well in guiding the team through the group stage, without losing a single match.

The decision to drop Mithali may not have been solely by her. The way she has openly praised the coach Ramesh Powar in bringing an attitudinal change in the team, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility that the coaching staff had a lot to do with the exclusion of Mithali Raj from the playing eleven.

At a time when not just the fans of Indian cricket, but also the team itself, and especially the captain are devastated with this loss, it will serve no purpose to blame the captain for the exclusion of Mithali Raj or for the loss. The introspection should happen, but venting one’s frustration by pillorying the captain will not help Indian cricket. 

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
ICC Women's World T20 2018, India vs England Semi-Final:...
RELATED STORY
Who is the best Indian batswoman - Mithali Raj or...
RELATED STORY
Statistical analysis of India-England WT20Is
RELATED STORY
WWT20 2018, Semi-Final 2: India have scores to settle...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Harmanpreet Kaur is energising Women's...
RELATED STORY
Criticism of Mithali Raj’s “slow batting” against Ireland...
RELATED STORY
4 factors why women's IPL should be launched
RELATED STORY
Why India didn’t use Mithali Raj as opener against New...
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj dropped from playing XI against England
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will lift the ICC Women’s World T20
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Fri, 09 Nov
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Fri, 09 Nov
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 10 Nov
WIW 106/8 (20.0 ov)
BAW 46/10 (14.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 60 runs
WIW VS BAW live score
Match 4 | Sat, 10 Nov
ENG-W
SLW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov
PKW 133/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 137/3 (19.0 ov)
India Women win by 7 wickets
PKW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov
IRW 93/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 94/1 (9.1 ov)
Australia Women win by 9 wickets
IRW VS AUW live score
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov
BAW 76/9 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 64/3 (9.3 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
BAW VS ENG-W live score
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov
SLW 99/8 (20.0 ov)
TBA 102/3 (18.3 ov)
South Africa Women win by 7 wickets
SLW VS TBA live score
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov
PKW 139/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 101/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 38 runs
PKW VS IRW live score
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov
AUW 153/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 120/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 33 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov
SLW 97/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 72/10 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Women win by 25 runs
SLW VS BAW live score
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 93/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 52 runs
IND-W VS IRW live score
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov
NZW 144/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 90/10 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 54 runs
NZW VS PKW live score
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov
TBA 85/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 87/3 (14.1 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets
TBA VS ENG-W live score
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov
WIW 187/5 (20.0 ov)
SLW 104/10 (17.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 83 runs
WIW VS SLW live score
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov
IND-W 167/8 (20.0 ov)
AUW 119/10 (19.4 ov)
India Women win by 48 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov
IRW 79/9 (20.0 ov)
NZW 81/2 (7.3 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 8 wickets
IRW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov
ENG-W 115/8 (20.0 ov)
WIW 117/6 (19.3 ov)
West Indies Women win by 4 wickets
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov
TBA 109/9 (20.0 ov)
BAW 79/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women win by 30 runs
TBA VS BAW live score
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
AUW 142/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 71/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 71 runs
AUW VS WIW live score
Semi Final 2 | Today
IND-W 112/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 116/2 (17.1 ov)
England Women win by 8 wickets
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Final | Sun, 25 Nov, 12:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us