Why India needs Dhoni for the 2019 World Cup 

Sunny
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
72   //    27 Oct 2018, 14:54 IST

MS Dhoni has made a name for himself in the cricketing world, firstly as a hard-hitting batsman capable of destroying any bowling attack in the world and secondly as a captain who remains calm and composed even through tricky situations. He has led his team to three ICC trophies: 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni is undoubtedly the most successful captain India has produced.

Image result for ms dhoni in champions trophy 2013

Recently, Dhoni is struggling for form with the bat having scored 245 runs at a low average of 27.22 in 11 ODI innings so far he has played in 2018. For the past few years, he has been struggling with the bat, which is why his place in the team has been questioned by many cricketing greats.

However, India will still be needing the services of cool and composed MS Dhoni in ODIs. With World Cup approaching and Team India already struggling to find a number 4, 5 and 6 in the batting line-up, excluding Dhoni from the ODI team would be out of the equation for the selectors. Dhoni, although is not performing exceptionally well with the bat, gives stability and confidence to the Indian middle order which is already in bits.

His presence is enough in the middle order to give that sense of fear to the opposition. It has been well known that only one good knock is needed to get back to the track and it is just a matter of time for MS Dhoni to play that knock. He has the potential to build the innings in the middle order when needed which will be beneficial for Team India in the World Cup next year.

Image result for ms dhoni 2018 odi runs

Dhoni is the best keeper in the world with lightning-quick stumping speed. His wicket-keeping skills are hard to match for any wicket-keeper in the world. Replacing Dhoni as a keeper, for now, is just not possible as Pant or Rahul are still not confident with their wicket-keeping skills. Dhoni brings this extra advantage with his street-smart wicket-keeping skills which played a big role in India's triumphs in the past.

Dhoni is a very good reader of the game. It has been seen that when Captain Kohli needs advice on the field, he approaches MS Dhoni, the man with one of the best cricketing minds, who is always ready to help. Also, he keeps himself busy behind the stumps by guiding the bowlers.

Dhoni has been spot on with DRS decisions he makes on the field. His call on whether to take DRS or not is the most consistent and is praised by everyone.

Given the tournament is just months away, Dhoni, as a guide, has a very important role to play if India wants to lift the World Cup for the third time.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Leisure Reading
Sunny
CONTRIBUTOR
