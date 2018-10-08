×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why India should go for a new-look batting line-up in the second Test

Amarjeet Nayak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
656   //    08 Oct 2018, 11:41 IST

England U19's v India U19's
Prithvi Shaw - the answer to India's opening woes overseas?

India’s victory over the West Indies in the first test at Rajkot was never in doubt. But even then, a victory by an innings and 272 runs within 3 days is a humongous one and shows the great chasm between the cricketing standards of these two teams. As has been said earlier, this series is rightly seen as preparation for the Australia series later this year.

Considering that India scored more than 600 runs at a fast pace, the batting definitely clicked. India did the right thing in Rajkot Test by blooding the youngster Prithvi Shaw who had a dream debut with a Man of the Match performance. But there were some disappointments in the continued poor form of Rahane and the continued technical frailty of Rahul against fast inswinging balls.

The victory over the West Indies in the second Test at Hyderabad is another foregone conclusion. However, the team management can maximize the benefits that they can draw from that Test, by not just focusing on the victory, but by selecting a team that will take them a step forward in their preparation for the Australia series.

As we saw in the England series and South Africa one before that, it is not India’s bowling, but the batting that led India down. Apart from the talismanic Virat Kohli, no other batsman showed the required technique or temperament. If they had lent some support to their captain, the end results in both the away series could have been very different.

This is all the more reason why the Indian Team management must carefully select their batting line up for the second test in Hyderabad, as this will be the final test for them before they embark on the Australia sojourn, where, hopefully, history can be made under Kohli’s Captaincy. Keeping an eye on the forthcoming Australia tour, the following should be India’s batting line up in the Hyderabad Test.

Opening Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul

India must persist with Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul. Shaw should get more exposure and confidence from this Test, which will put him in good stead for the tougher overseas tour. Rahul is widely acknowledged as a future superstar of Indian cricket. But whether that will happen or not depends a lot on how he sorts out one glaring technical issue – he gets out to fast inswinging balls way too often. He needs to rectify it as soon as possible. Working on this problem in the nets is not going to be enough. He needs to tackle the issue on the field against international opposition.

Number 3: Mayank Agarwal

Though Mayank Agarwal is an opening batsman, he needs to be drafted into the side so that he gets some exposure and a feel of international cricket. He should be very much in the mix for an opening slot in the touring Indian side to Australia. Since he cannot play in that position here, he should play at number 3. Cheteswar Pujara will gain nothing much from playing this Test, except piling up some runs, and in the process denying India the chance to try out a player like Mayank Agarwal, keeping an eye on the Australia series.

Number 4: Ajinkya Rahane

For the number 4 position, Virat Kohli needs to make a self-less call for the greater benefit of the team. He needs to drop himself for this Test. In his place, the out of form Ajinkya Rahane should be our number 4 position so that he can have a chance to get back into some sort of form. His form is an absolutely crucial factor for India to do well overseas. The added responsibility of captaining the side should hopefully help him be more focused on the field.

Number 5: Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari should be the batsman coming in at number 5. He had a memorable debut Test against England. He did well with the bat and even contributed with the ball as well. One feels that unlike in England, India should go with a safety-first approach in Australia, and play six batsmen. In the Australia series, Vihari can be entrusted with that crucial position.

Unlike Hardik Pandya, Vihari is a proper batsman, and he can also chip in with the ball to give rest to the four frontline bowlers. Some runs against the West Indies and possibly, a wicket or two, will do him and the team no harm.

India need not play six batsmen. The wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is more than a handy batsman at the number six position in Indian conditions.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal Test cricket
Amarjeet Nayak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
India v West Indies 2018: 3 Indian cricketers who might...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India must make for the second Test against...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
Preview: India vs West Indies - A preparation for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: A perfect mismatch
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
Important takeaways from India’s first innings against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us