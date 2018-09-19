Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Why India should not drop Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their match against Pakistan

Siva
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27   //    19 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST

Semi Final 1 - ICC Under 19 World Cup
Khaleel Ahmed made an impressive debut against Hong Kong

After India successfully survived the scare of Hong Kong in their opening match in Asia Cup 2018, all eyes were on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's rusty spell in that match. Khaleel Ahmed made an impressive debut with three wickets for 48 runs in his full quota whereas Bhuvi's spell caused the opponents to score 50 runs in his 9 over and without a wicket.

This raised the eyebrows of many and started discussing the probability of dropping Bhuvi instead of Khaleel to bring Jasprit Bumrah back for the important clash against Pakistan.

From the seven matches, he has played against Pakistan, Kumar has 11 wickets with an economy rate of 4.27 and an impressive average of 23.72 which is far better than his career average of 39.41. Even in the previous encounter at Champions Trophy final, Bhuvi was the best bowler for India where as everyone got a bad day. His spell reads as 10-2-44-1.

Bhuvi is arguably one of the best death over specialist around the world now. He, along with Bumrah delivered a lot of memorable spells at death. His ability to pitch tight lines consistently makes tougher for any batsman in the world. He won matches with his spells, which includes series winning spell against New Zealand in the series decider where India win from behind just because of the exceptional death overs from Bumrah and Bhuvi.

Over the years India has been searching for the third seamer only, bringing Khaleel in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar will collapse the settled bowling line up for the upcoming 2019 world cup. Already India's batting line up isn't still settled, it isn't advisable to experiment in the settled bowling line up too.

With Hardik Pandya also coming back, it's might not be the best decision to go with only Bumrah as an experienced seamer in the all-important clash. Hence, Khaleel will have to make a way for Bumrah even though a good previous outing.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Siva
CONTRIBUTOR
India keen to settle old dues against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan eager to renew rivalry in UAE
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted playing XI versus Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: Who's stronger - India or Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: The Mother of All Battles
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 91/1 (13.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 72 runs to win from 36.1 overs
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us