Asia Cup 2018: Why the Indian Bowling unit is better than Pakistani bowling unit on paper

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
198   //    14 Sep 2018, 09:03 IST

Bumrah will be a threat during death overs

There is a lot of talk about Pakistani bowling attack in Asia cup being really good. No doubt that Pakistan has a good bowling attack as always. But, one thing that has gone under the radar is the fact that Indian bowling attack is slightly better than Pakistani attack this time around, both in terms of skill and experience.

Traditionally India has been a batting heavy side which used to play with one or two good bowlers. Bowling used to be a weakness of the Indian side, but not anymore. Current Indian bowling line-up boasts of some of the worlds best new ball and death bowlers. Moreover, they have a couple of world class spinners who have done well all around the world.

Let's see how Pakistani and Indian bowling sides stack up against each other:

Fast bowling

Bhuvneshwar is back after the injury lay-off

Pakistan has a good line up of fast bowlers, but, barring Amir and Hasan Ali most of them are inexperienced. International cricket is very different from playing in the PSL, as the pressure is high and expectations are skyrocketing. You need experience of doing your stuff day in and day out during pressure situations.

In Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, India has two of the finest death over bowlers going around in the world cricket. They are equally good with the new ball, especially Bhuvneshwar, who has the ability to run through a side if he gets the ball to swing and seam. Hardik Pandya is the fast bowling all-rounder who can bowl speeds of 140s on a regular basis now. Pandya is a clever bowler in the limited overs format; he uses slower deliveries and leg cutters to good effect.

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar definitely give India the edge in the fast bowling department.

Spin Bowling

Kuldeep gave England a tough time

In Yuzvedra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav India has two of the most feared spinners in the world. These two bowlers have troubled batsmen all over the world with their guile and tricks. Their recent success in South Africa and England is a proof of their capabilities.

Pakistan has only one specialist spinner in their squad in the form of Shadab Khan who has not set the world on fire with his performances against quality teams. Shadab looks to be a lesser threat in comparison to Chahal and Kuldeep. Also, in the absence of Imad Wasim and Hafeez, Shadab will be under a lot of pressure to deliver as he is the lone specialist spinner.

In the spinning department, India looks to be way ahead of Pakistan. If the wickets in UAE turn out to be slower and lower then Indian spinners will give a tough time to Pakistani batsmen.

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hardik Pandya
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
