4 Reasons why dropping MS Dhoni from T20I might be a mistake

Bhargav Rishi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11   //    29 Oct 2018, 02:13 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The selectors of the Indian team on Saturday selected the Indian squad for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia, along with the Test team for the tour of Australia. One major change that took everyone across the cricketing world by shock was the dropping of India's ex-captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Although Dhoni's batting prowess has started to wane towards the ending stages of his career, there are few attributes which are almost impossible for anybody coming in Dhoni's place in the team to fill for.Here are a few reasons on why this decision might be a fault on the selectors' side.

#1 Dhoni's mastermind and composure

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

MS Dhoni is a clever reader of the game and understands it as nobody else does. His ability to make game-changing decisions at crucial junctures of the game has, more often than not, seen his side end up on a winning note. His calm-headedness and clear thinking contribute to him taking such match-changing decisions.

Any captain would love to have a player who thinks and understand the match situations very well. In the past, we've seen Dhoni being the go-to-man for captain Virat Kohli and also for the stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, to take important decisions at crunching situations of the game.

Cricket, probably, has never seen such an avid and unique understander of the game and missing such player might affect Team India.

#2 Dhoni, the wicketkeeper

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

T20 is a format where everything is fast-paced and each ball is very crucial. A single missed opportunity of taking a wicket might change the course of the match. Dhoni is one of the best wicket-keeper the game has ever seen.

He is lightning-quick behind the wickets and hardly lets go of even the slightest of the chances. The batsman is always on his toes when Dhoni is behind the wickets and thinks twice before taking a run with Dhoni at the receiving end of the ball.

Moreover, the Decision Review System has become a crucial part of the game now. Dhoni's ability to judge the line of the ball and make a quick decision whether to take a review or not is unmatchable. It clearly reflects on India's success rate in using DRS which are completely in contrast to the LOI in Tests.

#3 Dhoni, the experience

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Although Dhoni's finishing abilities have seemed to wane off a bit lately, his experience in finishing games might help the team in high-pressure chases or when the team needs to finish the innings at a high score. With India's middle-order still juggling with players who are new to the international arena, having an experienced senior-player would definitely help not only the team's cause but also the youngster batting at the other end.

If Dhoni is batting with a youngster at the crease in a pressure situation and even though he himself, if at that point of time, is struggling with the bat, his experience might help the youngster at the other end to give the team an upper hand against the opposition.

#4 Dhoni, the highly esteemed player

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 5
Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 5

In his long career, Dhoni has gained a lot of respect from the fans and players alike. His self-esteem has seen him gaining admiration from the umpires and even the opposition players. He has gotten to a point where if an umpire is doubtful about a decision he might consult Dhoni for the right decision.

MSD's batting abilities might not win games for India anymore, but his all-around abilities as a cricketer are still match-winning and India should look to make the most use of these skills for as long as they are available. We never know when this truly special player will have to hang his boots.

