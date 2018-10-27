Analysing the decision to drop MS Dhoni

Siddhant Jawrani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 27 // 27 Oct 2018, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhoni's diminishing attacking abilities have led to him being dropped

The Indian selectors have taken a big and bold decision to drop Dhoni, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, from the T20I series against Windies and Australia. It was apparent from the last few years that Dhoni's striking abilities are quietly waning.

There are two facets to Dhoni, one is Dhoni the batsman and the second being Dhoni the wicketkeeper. While he is the best keeper in the country by miles and his guidance behind the stumps is priceless, the problem lies in the former, Dhoni was once the swashbuckling attacking batsman when he came into the international circuit. Over the years he has curbed his attacking instincts a lot. Up to a level where at times it does hurt the team's dynamics.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel have said that they want to try out Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeping options. Dhoni's omission is perhaps the first clear indication that the veteran 'keeper-batsman is indeed at the fag end of his international career.

Virat Kohli is an ardent supporter of Dhoni and for now, his place in the ODI team doesn't look under any threat. Therefore it is understandable why the selectors have decided to drop him from the T20I team. Prasad has even mentioned that the decision was taken with an eye on the future regarding India’s wicket-keeping options. But it certainly does not point to an end of Dhoni’s career. Thus, an improved performance from Dhoni could soon see him back in the reckoning for T20I's as well.

Rishabh Pant has been chosen as the first-choice keeper and Dinesh Karthik as his backup. Pant has been earmarked as the future star in Indian cricket and his game is very much suited to the shortest format of the game. Karthik, on the other hand, has always shown promise. Therefore it does make sense to give him chances at the top level.

Dhoni has had a glittering T20 career where he has played 93 matches and scored 1487 runs at a strike-rate of 127, alongside 54 catches and 33 stumpings. No one knows whether Dhoni will make a comeback to the T20 team again, but for now, it does seem a right decision from the selectors. They are looking at the larger picture and not trying to cling back to something from the past. Kudos to them for being brave enough.