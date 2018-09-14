Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why it makes more sense to include Rishabh Pant right now in the Indian side instead of MS Dhoni

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
552   //    14 Sep 2018, 09:45 IST

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
Rishabh Pant has been making many heads turn with his recent performances

Rishabh Pant has been making waves in the Indian domestic circuit since long. He has done exceptionally well in other marquee events like IPL and the U-19 circuit. His game is perfectly suited to limited overs cricket. He is in the Gilchrist mode, a southpaw who can be devastating with the bat.

Due to the injury to Wriddhiman Saha and Dinesh Karthik's batting woes, Pant got an opportunity to play during the English Test series.

While his keeping is still work-in-progress, his batting is making the world take notice of this young player. It is surprising to see that a player whose game is more suited to limited overs cricket is playing Test cricket, but, not a certainty in limited overs cricket.

All the experts agree that it is the right time for Pant to be a regular for India in one day and T-20 cricket, but there is no slot for him.

Dhoni is still the No.1 wicket-keeping batsman choice for Team India. But, how justified this tag is? Dhoni's powers are on the wane, he is no longer that player who used to win matches for India single-handedly while chasing.

In fact, nowadays it often happens that Dhoni in trying to settle himself on the crease, uses many deliveries and when its time to strike lofty blows, he gets out which puts a lot of pressure on the batsmen coming after him. This is costing India dearly in one day cricket.


England & India Net Sessions
Dhoni's skills look to be on the wane

With World cup around the corner, it's better to iron out all the flaws from the side and put your best eleven on the show.

Pant can be deadly in one day cricket with his aggressive batting style, also, he is good enough keeper for limited overs cricket which is not that demanding for keepers. Pant has scored runs against quality bowlers during IPL that too with some ease.

Keeping emotions aside Indian team should adapt horses for courses approach and that calls for Pant in the Indian lower middle order. He has the ability to hit big shots under pressure which can come in really handy while chasing a target or while setting up a target.

To sum it up, it's the right time to blood in young Rishabh Pant in the Indian one day side as he can be a game-changer for India during the next years world cup.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
