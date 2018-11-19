Opinion: Why MS DHONI deserves to be in every game of the 2019 World Cup

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The biggest cricket event, the ICC Cricket World Cup is just months away and team India is one of the strongest contenders to win the coveted trophy. The Men in blue have been in sublime form in the recent past and will be itching to replicate their form in the most awaited tournament.

The Indian team looks immaculately balanced in all the three departments of the game. However, there are a few worries for the team which would bother the skipper Kohli and the management. The top order has been in menacing form, the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been able to provide solid starts to the innings, more often than not.

Moreover, Virat Kohli has been fabulous and consistent with the bat, stitching important partnerships throughout the innings. On a contrary though, the Indian middle order has struggled immensely to score on a consistent basis. The lack of experience in the middle order has made matters even worse, the number four spot in the batting order has been a perplexing question for the management.

In addition to the bothering number four spot, Dhoni's form with the bat is something that the skipper Kohli would be worried about. Dhoni has been India's greatest match winner and finisher in the limited overs format.

The presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team would not only provide much-needed stability in the batting order but also lift the confidence of the team. Dhoni's match awareness is something that gives an added advantage to the team. Kohli's captaincy in the absence of MSD has not been impressive either.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his arrival to the international arena when he scored a scintillating century against the arch-rivals Pakistan in Vizag. Since then Dhoni has been very consistent in giving match-winning performances for the team and has been a player who can take the game away from the opposition in a blink of an eye. Dhoni can be used as a floater in the batting order and has been mighty effective in the past.

Dhoni as a wicket-keeper has come along a long way from where he started and arguably he is the best wicket keeper in the world at present. The former captain has also showcased his temperament to the world and is often referred to as the man with the nerves of steel, maintaining his composure in crunch situations makes him a vital asset for the team.

MSD has a wonderful record in the World Cup matches, as he has scored tons of runs at an average of more than 40. If India leaves MSD out of the playing eleven, it would make the batting unit highly inexperienced and susceptible to the world class bowling units.

Dhoni has played 332 One Day International matches for India, scoring over 10000 runs at an impeccable average of 50.11. However, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two options which can be considered as a backup option for the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.