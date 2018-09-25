Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why MS Dhoni should captain India against Afganistan 

Lav Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
614   //    25 Sep 2018, 00:01 IST

<p>

With India winning both of its super four matches, they have already qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup. Bangladesh and Pakistan will face each other in a virtual quarterfinal and the winner will meet India in the finals.

India still have a game to go against Afganistan which will be a dead rubber, as the result of the match won't have any effect on the teams qualifying for the finals.

Rohit Sharma is leading India in this Asia Cup and till now has done a great job. He has been very proactive as a captain. He has been brilliant in changing his bowlers. In my opinion, India should give rest to Rohit Sharma against Afganistan and allow MS Dhoni to lead the side for this one match.

Let us look at some reasons why MS Dhoni should lead the side.

#1 Giving rest to Rohit Sharma

<p>

Rohit Sharma has been phenomenal with the bat in this Asia Cup. He has scored two fifties and in the last match scored an unbeaten hundred. His partner Shikhar Dhawan has been in even better form. He already has scored two centuries in this Asia Cup.

India could rest both Shikhar and Rohit and have KL Rahul and Ambati Raydu open the innings. Manish Pandey could play at #3 followed by Dinesh Karthik, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav.

This will give the middle order players an opportunity to play more with the bat and it will be helpful for India as till now only Rohit, and Dhawan have been scoring runs. Getting runs under the belt will give the middle order batsmen more confidence before the finals.

India could also try their bench strength of Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed in this match. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar should be given rest as the conditions are extremely difficult for the pacers.

Afghanistan have played exceptional cricket in this Asia Cup. Firstly, they defeated Sri Lanka by a huge margin and then followed that with a huge victory over Bangladesh and topped their group. However, in the super four stage, they had two very close encounters which they could have won if they would have kept their nerves under control.

In the first match of the super four, they lost to Pakistan when Shoaib Malik took Pakistan home in the last over. In the last match, they required just 8 runs in the last over but they couldn't cross the line. Although they have earned accolades from all over the world, they still have a lot to learn.

They are showing tremendous growth and potential. Afghanistan have nothing to lose and would want to show their talent and ability. The Indian side has been dominant in this Asia Cup, but if they rest their players then it will be a close contest to watch against Afghanistan.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Afghanistan Cricket MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Most Influential Captains Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Lav Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 3 reasons why this is the best chance for...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Afghanistan, Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Asia cup 2018: 5 Bowlers who could be the top...
RELATED STORY
5 records MS Dhoni can break before he retires
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni must deliver with the bat
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest Afganistan XI to beat Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
3 approaches India should take in the Super Four match...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us