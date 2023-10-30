Why did Pakistan chief selector Inzamam ul Haq resign amid 2023 World Cup?

Pakistan’s chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has resigned from his post amid a horrible outing for Babar Azam and Co. in the ongoing World Cup.

According to geo.tv, Inzamam’s decision comes after a conflict of interest allegation leveled against him. As per the report, Inzamam is a partner of the player’s management company registered with the PCB, which is involved in getting players' contracts.

The 53-year-old, who was re-appointed as a selector in August, wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to initiate an investigation in this regard.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said, as quoted by geo.tv:

"People speak without research. Questions were raised on me, so I decided that it was better I resign. I told the PCB to do their research. I have no relation with the player-agent company.”

Meanwhile, PCB has launched an investigation in respect of the conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process," PCB said in a statement posted on X (formely Twitter).

"The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner.”

Inzamam previously served as PCB selector from August 2016 to July 2019. Under his reign, Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy under Sarfaraz Khan’s captaincy.

Pakistan on the verge of missing out on a semifinal berth in the World Cup

Pakistan are on the verge of missing out on a semifinal berth after losing four out of their first six matches in the ongoing World Cup. They are placed sixth with four points with a negative Net Run Rate.

Babar Azam and Co. made a brilliant start to the marquee ICC tournament with two consecutive wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka by 81 runs and six wickets, respectively.

The Men in Green, however, have lost four consecutive matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. In their last game, Pakistan lost to the Proteas by just one wicket in a thriller.

Pakistan, though, are still in the race for the semifinals. They must win their remaining three games against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England.

Pakistan’s remaining games in the 2023 World Cup:

October 31: vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 2 pm IST.

November 4: vs New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 10.30 am IST.

November 11: vs England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 2 pm IST.