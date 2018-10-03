Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead of Mayank Agarwal?

Pramod Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
516   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:03 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Prithvi Shaw picked ahead of Agarwal

It is a rare thing for the Indian Team management to announce the shortlisted squad prior to the match day but surprisingly, BCCI announced the 12-member squad for the first Test against Windies. It confirmed that Prithvi Shaw is making his Test debut as he has been chosen to open the innings with KL Rahul ahead of the man with a Bradman-esque average Mayank Agarwal.

It joins the list of debatable team selections made by the coach-captain duo of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. Why Shaw is considered the first-choice opener ahead of Mayank is a question which can not be neglected as Mayank has the numbers on his side.

Mayank Agarwal topped the batting charts in Ranji Trophy with 1160 runs to his name which included a unique record of scoring 1000 first-class runs within a month. He continued the good run of form in One-Day format as well, scoring 723 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mayank scored tons of runs in List-A games as well, proving that it was not about form but class. He scored well even after selectors neglected him for the England Tour, which exemplifies his mental strength.

Prithvi also scored consistently for Mumbai across formats and did well in his debut IPL season as well. But in Prithvi's case, nobody is sure whether he is a one season wonder or not as his career in the top level is still young. Agarwal has more experience to back his performances and talking about the last innings both of them played, which was Windies' practice game against the Board President XI, Mayank Agarwal scored 90 and Prithvi Shaw failed to impress with a score of 8.

If Prithvi is given a game ahead of a seasoned professional like Mayank Agarwal, then what's the point in grinding it out in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments for several years?

Mayank will likely get his chance in the second Test but what happens if Prithvi plays well in the first game which is the most probable outcome against a toothless Windies attack? That is the question which will be revolving in Mayank and cricket followers' heads in the coming days.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Prithvi Shaw Mayank Agarwal
Pramod Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
A sports and movie enthusiast. Consumes sports and cinema 24/7. Works in IT just like everyone else.
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
Mayank Agarwal: Destined for success against West Indies
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
Can India get off to a strong start against WI?
RELATED STORY
Who should debut at Rajkot? Mayank or Prithvi?
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Players to watch out for in the India-Windies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us