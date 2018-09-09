Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is not right

Lav Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    09 Sep 2018, 20:10 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

Virat Kohli was rested for the Asia Cup and was not included in the squad. In his absence, the captaincy is handed over to Rohit Sharma. Now, Rohit Sharma will have to lead the side to defend their Asia Cup title.

Some might argue that it was best to rest Virat for the Asia Cup as youngsters like KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, will get a chance to perform and showcase their talent. Players like Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Raydu and Kedar Jadhav will get more overs to bat and confirm their middle order position in the side before the world cup next year.

Virat and company had a long tour of England which started in late June and will get over on 11th September. India plays their first match in the Asia cup on 18th September so there will be a gap of just seven days for the players to rest and recharge their batteries. But in my personal opinion, there are some reasons which suggest that it was not the right time to rest Virat Kohli. Let us look at them.

1) India are heavily dependent on Virat Kohli

Australia v India: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli is currently the best player in ODIs and India are heavily dependent on him. Of late, India's top order has done the bulk of the scoring and with Virat rested there will be more pressure now on the openers to provide stable starts. Rohit and Shikhar will not only have to provide an anchoring start but one of them will be needed to play long innings with the middle order.

India's middle order has not been very consistent and has fallen apart on many occasions. India's batting will be tested against Pakistan's quality bowling attack as they'll be missing their biggest batting stalwart.

It will be a challenge for team India to show that they are not dependent on Virat and can win big tournaments without him. If they manage to win the tournament, it will be a big confidence booster for the side before the Australian tour and the World Cup next year.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Lav Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
Asia Cup 2018: Is Virat Kohli rested at the right time? 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
2 things that would have made Asia Cup more interesting
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why India start as favourites in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Indian squad for Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Why winning Asia cup will not be a cakewalk for India?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 factors that can impact team India's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us