Australia vs India 2018/19, 3rd Test: Why the Boxing Day Test is a Make or Break Test for Captain Kohli

Batsman Virat Kohli has been on song, but Captain Kohli needs to deliver as well.

Virat Kohli’s record as India’s Test captain has been quite good. Under his captaincy, India has won 25 out of 44 Test matches and has lost only 10. In terms of total number of Test wins, he is second to only MS Dhoni who won India 27 Tests but lost 18 as well.

So, if one goes purely by statistics, then Kohli is arguably India’s best Test captain, already. Under him, India has reached the world number 1 ranking and has managed to stay there for a relatively long period.

However, a true reflection of an Indian captain’s captaincy is his performance overseas. In that respect, the year 2018 was going to be an important one for Captain Kohli. He had three important Test series against world’s top Test sides – South Africa, England and Australia.

Against South Africa, India was competitive for the most part, and yet lost the series 2-1. As a batsman, Kohli did quite well, but he failed to inspire his team-mates to perform equally well.

The same was the case against England. Batsman Kohli thrived in England and scored close to 600 runs, but his teammates, especially the batsmen struggled to cope with the English bowling and conditions. As a result, despite putting up a tough challenge, India lost the series 4-1.

The ongoing Australia series provides Captain Kohli with a chance at redemption. India has never won a series down under, and if Kohli’s team can trump Australia, then Kohli’s legacy as India’s Test captain will get a significant boost. But as things stand now, the series is evenly poised with both teams tied at one win each after two Tests, with two more Tests to go.

Though as a batsman, Kohli produced a brilliant hundred at Perth, his captaincy came under the scanner, and his team selection was especially singled out for harsh criticism, and justifiably so. That is the reason why the third Test of the series set to commence on 26 December at Melbourne gains added significance.

If India wins here, then India go 2-1 up in the series. Even a draw will keep India’s hopes alive. But if India falters again as they did at Perth, then India will miss out on a chance to win in Australia for the first time.

A win at Perth may brighten India’s chances of recording the first ever Test series win in Australia. But a loss would mean that the quest remains elusive. Before the Test series began, India were considered the favourites not just because India went to Australia as the world’s no. 1 ranked team, but also because Australia was without two of its best batsmen in the form of Steve Smith and David Warner.

So, Virat Kohli simply cannot afford to lose at Melbourne. There can be absolutely no justification in case of any slip up here. Every justification will seem like an excuse, and there could be a strong case of having someone else at the helm.

Simply put, the Boxing Day Test is a “make or break” Test for Captain Kohli, in the true sense of the term.

