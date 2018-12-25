×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018/19, 3rd Test: Why the Boxing Day Test is a Make or Break Test for Captain Kohli

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
173   //    25 Dec 2018, 17:38 IST

Batsman Virat Kohli has been on song, but Captain Kohli needs to deliver as well.
Batsman Virat Kohli has been on song, but Captain Kohli needs to deliver as well.

Virat Kohli’s record as India’s Test captain has been quite good. Under his captaincy, India has won 25 out of 44 Test matches and has lost only 10. In terms of total number of Test wins, he is second to only MS Dhoni who won India 27 Tests but lost 18 as well.

So, if one goes purely by statistics, then Kohli is arguably India’s best Test captain, already. Under him, India has reached the world number 1 ranking and has managed to stay there for a relatively long period.

However, a true reflection of an Indian captain’s captaincy is his performance overseas. In that respect, the year 2018 was going to be an important one for Captain Kohli. He had three important Test series against world’s top Test sides – South Africa, England and Australia.

Against South Africa, India was competitive for the most part, and yet lost the series 2-1. As a batsman, Kohli did quite well, but he failed to inspire his team-mates to perform equally well.

The same was the case against England. Batsman Kohli thrived in England and scored close to 600 runs, but his teammates, especially the batsmen struggled to cope with the English bowling and conditions. As a result, despite putting up a tough challenge, India lost the series 4-1.

The ongoing Australia series provides Captain Kohli with a chance at redemption. India has never won a series down under, and if Kohli’s team can trump Australia, then Kohli’s legacy as India’s Test captain will get a significant boost. But as things stand now, the series is evenly poised with both teams tied at one win each after two Tests, with two more Tests to go.

Though as a batsman, Kohli produced a brilliant hundred at Perth, his captaincy came under the scanner, and his team selection was especially singled out for harsh criticism, and justifiably so. That is the reason why the third Test of the series set to commence on 26 December at Melbourne gains added significance.

If India wins here, then India go 2-1 up in the series. Even a draw will keep India’s hopes alive. But if India falters again as they did at Perth, then India will miss out on a chance to win in Australia for the first time.

A win at Perth may brighten India’s chances of recording the first ever Test series win in Australia. But a loss would mean that the quest remains elusive. Before the Test series began, India were considered the favourites not just because India went to Australia as the world’s no. 1 ranked team, but also because Australia was without two of its best batsmen in the form of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Advertisement

So, Virat Kohli simply cannot afford to lose at Melbourne. There can be absolutely no justification in case of any slip up here. Every justification will seem like an excuse, and there could be a strong case of having someone else at the helm.

Simply put, the Boxing Day Test is a “make or break” Test for Captain Kohli, in the true sense of the term.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Most Influential Captains Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australia vs India 2018-19, Boxing Day Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Previewing the 3rd Test in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 changes India need to make...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australia's predicted playing...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India have selected the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: Why Kohli should drop both...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us