×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why there is a need for change of leadership in Indian cricket

Bhasker Malu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
96   //    28 Jul 2019, 02:30 IST

The Indian team at the World Cup
The Indian team at the World Cup

I remember wholesale changes being made to the Indian cricket coaching set-up when India lost the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017.

That final was reached on the back of some impressive performances, and the loss in the final was a case of luck (remember Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball?). On another day, India might well have won.

This time around, in the World Cup, India reached the semi-final as expected. But there's a feeling among the fans that any person within the Indian fraternity could have been the coach or captain of the team and made them reach the semi-final.

The real test, we all knew, was going to be the semis and beyond. And India failed at that exact juncture.

After such an abysmal performance in the semifinal, there should’ve been raised eyebrows, questions, and demands for justification from the captain and coach. Just as Anil Kumble was asked to step down as his contract expired after the loss in the final of the Champions Trophy, so should’ve Ravi Shastri.

Should Ravi Shastri have faced an exit?
Should Ravi Shastri have faced an exit?

Shastri’s coaching shortcomings are highlighted by his failure to find a half-decent number 4. Throughout the lead-up to the tournament, and even after its disastrous end, all discussions revolved around this massive gap in the team. Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Rishav Pant were all experimented with, but to no avail.

Then there was the catastrophic decision to send MS Dhoni out as the last recognized batsmen when the team needed experience in the early stages of the game. And another shocking decision taken at the World Cup was dropping Mohammed Shami after he took 14 wickets in four games.

Sure, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could bat as well, but that wasn’t his main purpose. He was supposed to take wickets; using his batting potential as a justification, and that too at the expense of Shami’s wicket-taking exploits, defies rational thinking.

Advertisement

It is the coach's responsibility to be proactive and plug big gaps in the team, and make all important decisions to ensure success. I don’t remember ever questioning Kumble in this manner. So if he could go out after reaching a final, why should Shastri stay?

I know it seems harsh, but that's how the game is now. England prepared themselves to win the World Cup, but India only 'sort of' did. And that’s where the problem lies.

Then there’s the question about captaincy. I am a massive fan of Virat Kohli and his batting, but his captaincy is not ideal. Two major tournament losses should’ve brought an end to his captaincy in the one-day format at the very least.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

One only needs to look at Kohli's IPL record while captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore to see that he doesn’t do well without Dhoni. I keep hearing people say that he doesn’t have the right team balance at RCB and therefore keeps losing. But who is responsible for selecting the team? He is as much as anyone else.

It’s the same reason why Dhoni is lauded for his captaincy – he chooses his players, and more often than not, they deliver for him. That's also the case with another Indian stalwart in Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians team.

Teams are designed by their captains. And when they fail, the captains should be held responsible.

The recent news about a rift between Rohit and Kohli is an indication that all is not well in the camp, and something’s got to give. Rohit has proven himself to be a capable captain, and it would do wonders for the team if he is given charge.

Rift brewing between Kohli and Rohit?
Rift brewing between Kohli and Rohit?

I know it sounds almost wrong to question Kohli, but his batting exploits must be separated from his captaincy - much the same way as it was for another great, Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit should, without a doubt, be in contention for the captaincy going forward.

It’s been two weeks since the World Cup ended, and Indian cricket has not changed to better itself. I wonder whose loss that is.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Opinion: Removing Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team will be a wrong call
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should replace Virat Kohli as Indian captain in white-ball cricket
RELATED STORY
Is MS Dhoni really a burden to the Indian cricket team?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Virat Kohli is the right leader for India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli 2.0 is the batsman India need in the knockouts
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs to cast aside the ill omens surrounding the alleged Kohli-Rohit rift
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should replace Virat Kohli as India’s limited-overs captain
RELATED STORY
Why it is time for the selectors to look beyond MS Dhoni in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
4 Changes India need to make before the next ICC Cricket World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Should the Indian cricket team adopt the 'split captaincy' policy?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us