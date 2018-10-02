3 Reasons why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 4 in 2019 World Cup

India won the 2018 Asia Cup by beating Bangladesh in a thrilling final at Dubai and thereby winning the tournament for a record 7th time. Rohit Sharma's men finished the tournament without a single loss, and it must be said without much fuss except for a few tense moments in the final.

With the World Cup less than a year away, Team India are yet to finalise the middle order batting slots and one expected that there will be answers in the Asia Cup. While the openers' form was a welcome sign for India, the lack of opportunities for the middle order could come back to haunt the side when they travel to England for the showpiece event next year.

Dinesh Karthik was given an extended run at No. 4 but he didn't exactly set the stage on fire. The Tamil Nadu batsman had a golden opportunity in the final to seal a spot in the middle order but as has been the case throughout his career, he couldn't capitalise on the start and threw his wicket away at the most inopportune time.

While Dinesh Karthik will still remain in selectors' radar, the other contender Manish Pandey, who didn't get much of an opportunity in the Asia Cup might run out of selectors' mind when the selectors sit to pick the squad for World Cup.

India's captain Virat Kohli, who is a regular No. 4 in Test cricket, prefers to bat at No 3 in ODIs. Yes, the old adage says that your best batsman should be out there for maximum balls as possible but looking at the current set up, it won't be a bad idea for Virat Kohli to bat at his Test position in 50-over cricket as well.

Here are a few reasons why that move might work for Men in Blue at the 2019 World Cup.

