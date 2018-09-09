Why Kohli's absence will not create a difference in the Asia Cup

When the selectors announced the squad of the Indian team for Asia Cup, every Indian cricket fan was stupefied for a moment as Virat Kohli's name was not in the squad and Rohit Sharma was given the responsibility of leading the Indian team. Virat has been given rest in the Asia Cup so that he can regain his fitness and spend some quality time with his family members. Virat has been taking the responsibility of leading the Indian Team in all the three formats and has played a lot of matches in the recent times and will have to play a lot of overseas matches after Asia Cup; so, the selectors gave him some time to prepare himself for the upcoming challenges. Will Virat's absence create the difference? Let's analyze it.

Kohli has been rested for the Asia Cup

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the mentor:

Whenever Rohit Sharma will be in a dilemma, he can consult MS Dhoni. Dhoni has not only led team India in every ICC tournament but has also won all the ICC trophies. He will be there to aid Rohit and will be absorbing the pressure created by the opponents. It would not be wrong to say that Dhoni is still leading the Indian team albeit unofficially.

Rohit will have Dhoni as his mentor

Rohit Sharma, an experienced Captain:

Rohit Sharma is also an experienced captain who leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has won the title thrice. Rohit has the experience of leading the team in the knockout matches and he has proved himself as a leader. Rohit is indeed a better leader than Kohli who has failed to win any IPL title.

Ambati Rayudu's great form:

Ambati Rayudu has showcased his great form in the IPL and in Kohli's absence, he will consolidate the middle order of the Indian team. He will have to lead from the front as he did in the IPL and he will surely meet our expectations.

KL Rahul at No. 3:

Rahul will get the chance to bat at No.3 and he is in great form in the limited overs format and he would be eager perform for the team in the tournament. Rahul will have to take the responsibility of building the innings for the team so that the finishers can easily wind up the innings.

No strong opponent:

India is the strongest one among all the teams competing to win the trophy and the way Indian team has played cricket in the recent times is remarkable. Although they lost against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, it was just a bad day for the Indian team. India can not take any team lightly but they are having a great team which can crush any opponent on their day.

Great Bowling Unit

In the recent times, the bowlers have improved a lot and have the ability to take 10 wickets of the opponent team. Bhuvi and Bumrah are lethal weapons of the Indian Team who are consistently taking wickets with the new ball and are miserly in the death overs. Kuldeep and Chahal are perturbing the opponents in the middle overs and are taking wickets to put them under pressure, which makes India a formidable unit.