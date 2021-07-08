WI v AUS 2021: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet pitch history and T20I records

Australia will start their tour of the West Indies on Friday with a five-match T20I series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Due to travel restrictions, all matches in this series will take place in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

In the last T20I match played in Gros Islet, England successfully chased a 161-run target against the West Indies team in 18.5 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Jonny Bairstow recorded a fifty each, while Tom Curran returned with figures of 4/36.

This stadium has hosted some ICC T20 World Cup matches in the past. The pitch at this venue has equally assisted the batsmen and the bowlers. Suresh Raina recorded his first T20I century on this ground in 2010.

Australia has fond memories of playing T20I matches at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The Aussies have emerged victorious in all four of their previous T20I matches on this ground.

With the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium set to host the West Indies vs Australia T20I series, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played at this stadium.

Stadium name: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

City: Gros Islet

T20I matches played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Highest individual score: 101 - Suresh Raina (IND) vs Australia, 2010

Best bowling figures: 4/17 - Devendra Bishoo (WI) vs Pakistan, 2011

Highest team score: 197/7 - Australia vs Pakistan, 2010

Lowest team score: 105 - West Indies vs Australia, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 197/7 - Australia vs Pakistan, 2010

Average run rate: 7.88

Average 1st innings score: 154

Which West Indies and Australia players have performed well in T20Is at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium?

Kieron Pollard has a good record in T20Is at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has aggregated 67 runs in two T20I matches at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. His highest score in T20Is at this venue is 54*.

Australia's Daniel Christian returned with figures of 3/27 in the only T20I he has played on this ground. Australia will hope for a similar performance from their experienced all-rounder in the upcoming series.

Nathan Ellis has had the better of Dan Christian in their previous encounters ... but not tonight! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/OoUG8yp83H — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2021

