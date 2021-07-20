WI v AUS 2021: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown pitch history and ODI records

After an action-packed T20I series at Gros Islet, Australia's West Indies tour will move to Kensington Oval this week. The stadium in Bridgetown will host the 3-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between Australia and the West Indies.

The Men in Maroon dominated the Australian side in the shortest format of the game, beating them 4-1 in a 5-match T20I series. However, the West Indies team will find it challenging to tame the Aussies in the 50-over format.

Australia are currently in third place in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table, whereas the West Indies team is not even in the Top 8. The Men in Maroon will have the home advantage in the upcoming series against Australia.

The pitch at Kensington Oval has assisted the bowlers in the past. With Australia and West Indies set to clash in Bridgetown, here are some vital numbers you need to know from the previous ODIs played at this venue.

Stadium name: Kensington Oval

City: Bridgetown

ODI matches played: 39

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 21

Matches with no result: 1

Highest individual score: 149 - Adam Gilchrist (AUS) vs Sri Lanka, 2007

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Andrew Hall (SA) vs England, 2007

Highest team score: 364/4 - England vs West Indies, 2019

Lowest team score: 91 - Ireland vs Australia, 2007

Highest successful run chase: 364/4 - England vs West Indies, 2019

Average run rate: 4.98

Average 1st innings score: 239

Which West Indies players have performed well in ODI matches at the Kensington Oval?

Darren Bravo has a good record in ODI matches at the Kensington Oval.

Among current batsmen, Darren Bravo has amassed the most runs in ODI matches at the Kensington Oval. The left-handed batsman has scored 256 runs in seven innings at an average of 36.57.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been the most successful bowler at this venue among the current Caribbean players. He has scalped 12 wickets in three ODIs, with best figures of 4/32.

