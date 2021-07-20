When and where to watch West Indies vs Australia ODI series?

The West Indies vs Australia ODI series will begin tonight in Bridgetown. This series consists of three matches and it is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Australia are in the Top 3 of the Super League standings right now, with 40 points from six matches. Meanwhile, the Caribbean side are in the ninth position, having earned 30 points from their first six games.

The upcoming West Indies vs Australia ODI series will be crucial for both teams, keeping the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League rules in mind. Each match will carry ten points. Here's a look at the schedule for the West Indies vs Australia ODI series.

1st ODI - July 21, 12:00 AM IST (July 20, 2:30 PM Local Time)

2nd ODI - July 23, 12:00 AM IST (July 22, 2:30 PM Local Time)

3rd ODI - July 25, 12:00 AM IST (July 24, 2:30 PM Local Time)

(All matches of the West Indies vs Australia ODI series will take place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.)

FanCode has the rights to live stream the three matches of the West Indies vs Australia ODI series in India. Fans will have to buy a tour pass worth ₹58 to watch the West Indies vs Australia ODI series. FanCode currently has an early bird offer that allows the Indian fans to buy the pass for just ₹29.

SuperSport will broadcast the West Indies vs Australia ODI series in Sub-Saharan Africa, whereas fans in Australia can follow the live action on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

