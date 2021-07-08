When and where to watch West Indies vs Australia T20I series?

The West Indies vs Australia T20I series will get underway this week in Gros Islet. The first T20I is scheduled to take place on Friday night (July 9) in the West Indies. Due to the time zone difference, the start time for the fans in India will be 5:00 AM on Saturday (July 10).

Kieron Pollard will lead a star-studded West Indies squad featuring the likes of Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, DJ Bravo, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Fidel Edwards.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch's Australian team does not have big names like Steve Smith, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell for this tour. Nevertheless, the five-match series promises to entertain the fans.

#WINews Fully vaccinated fans in St. Lucia get a chance to catch T20 World Champions in action | More below: https://t.co/pmJBx60yA0 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 6, 2021

All matches of the Australia vs West Indies T20I series will take place in Gros Islet. Here's a look at the five-match series' schedule:

1st T20I - July 10, 5:00 AM IST (July 9, 7:30 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - July 11, 5:00 AM IST (July 10, 7:30 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - July 13, 5:00 AM IST (July 12, 7:30 PM Local Time)

4th T20I - July 15, 5:00 AM IST (July 14, 7:30 PM Local Time)

5th T20I - July 17, 5:00 AM IST (July 16, 7:30 PM Local Time)

FanCode to live stream the West Indies vs Australia T20I series in India

Mitchell Marsh will be the player to watch out for in the West Indies vs Australia T20I series.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies vs Australia T20I series in India. Fans can watch the five-match T20I series on FanCode.

The subscription charges for the tour are ₹98, but there is an Early Bird Offer in FanCode that enables the fans to buy the tour pass at a discount.

Fans in the United States can enjoy the West Indies vs Australia T20I series on ESPN+, whereas BT Sport will broadcast the games in the United Kingdom. SuperSport has the rights to telecast the five T20Is in sub-Saharan Africa.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

UK: BT Sport

USA: ESPN+

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Being on tour with Australia with your brother! How good 🥰 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/fR971awXcz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2021

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the West Indies vs Australia T20I series.

