When and where to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test series?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test series begins this Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. The upcoming two games between West Indies and Sri Lanka are a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Although both teams have zero chance of making it to the tournament's final, the series will decide which team will finish higher on the points table.

WATCH 🎥: Pre-Match Virtual Media Conference with Dimuth Karunaratne | #WIvSL Test Serieshttps://t.co/nazGBzlxUV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 19, 2021

Here's a look at the schedule of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test series.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Mar 21-25, North Sound

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Mar 29-Apr 2, North Sound

[The start time of the two Test matches is 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM Local Time)]

FanCode to live-stream West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test series in India

Dimuth Karunaratne will captain Sri Lanka in this series

Here are the telecast and live-streaming details for the West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test series.

India - FanCode (Live Streaming)

South Africa - SuperSport

The UK - BT Sport

New Zealand - SKY Sport NZ

West Indies - Flow Sports

USA - ESPN+

West Indies start as the favorites to win this series

Currently, the Caribbean team holds sixth place in the ICC World Test Championship table with 33.33 percent points. The home side has a chance of overtaking Pakistan if it wins the West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test series.

The Islanders, meanwhile, are in the penultimate spot with only 16.7 percent points. A series win in West Indies could take them closer to the seventh-placed South African team.

A message from the Test Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to the Maroon Fans.🙏🏾 #WIvSL #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/PHqAcYUZ5b — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 19, 2021

Kraigg Brathwaite has replaced Jason Holder as the Caribbean Test skipper ahead of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test series. Under Brathwaite's captaincy, a 'B' team from the West Indies whitewashed Bangladesh in the sub-continental conditions earlier this year.

West Indies have a 2-match winning streak in the ICC World Test Championship. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are on a 5-match winless streak. With Kraigg Brathwaite's men having the home advantage, the Caribbean side should emerge victorious in this 2-Test series.